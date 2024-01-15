The Next Generation of OEM Telematics with Fleet Complete and Mobilisights Data Platform Integration

Fleet Complete enhances OEM telematics through the integration with Mobilisights Data Platform to access Stellantis connected vehicle data, thereby strengthening fleet safety and maintenance insights.









TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fleet Complete, a global leader in connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) telematics data support for Stellantis connected vehicles, the automaker behind iconic brands like Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Chrysler, through Mobilisights, the Stellantis Data as a Service Company.

The FC Hub, Fleet Complete’s cloud-based fleet management software, is now seamlessly integrated with Stellantis’ embedded telematics, found in vehicles manufactured from 2019 onward. The data integration between Fleet Complete’s fleet management platform and Mobilisights represents an advancement in next-generation OEM telematics, to help fleets optimize their operations. With Mobilisights data integration, Stellantis vehicles can now transmit data directly to Fleet Complete’s platform, eliminating the need for additional hardware installations.

“Fleet Complete is excited to support Stellantis vehicles by leveraging their data through Mobilisights with enhanced cloud-connected analytics, reporting and dashboards, to help fleet managers drive better business decisions. Our OEM integrations are part of our commitment to continuously innovating and enhancing the connected vehicle experience for fleet managers, especially those with mixed-fleet operations needing a single pane of glass across multiple asset types,” said Frank Friesacher, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Fleet Complete.

Having a mixed fleet offers businesses significant advantages. It allows fleet managers to choose the most cost-effective and job-specific vehicles and equipment tailored to their needs. However, fleet managers often have few choices for achieving fleet-wide visibility and reporting when dealing with multi-vendor integrations.

What’s more – with multi-vendor, EV hybrid fleets becoming increasingly more common, fleet managers now, more than ever, rely on OEM telematics data support through a common platform for a 360-degree view of their fleet. This underscores the growing importance of adopting seamless data integration through a unified platform for OEM connected vehicles, emerging as the preferred solution for mixed fleets.

Fleet Complete is collaborating with prominent North American automotive OEMs, including Stellantis, to enhance the utilization of connected vehicle data and AI machine learning. This collaboration aims to provide fleet managers with predictive insights into safety and maintenance, streamlining their operations. Through state-of-the-art fleet telematics, fleets gain deeper insights into their safety, compliance and sustainability data – without the need for hardware fees or installation downtime.

Learn more about Fleet Complete’s cloud-based OEM integrated solutions at www.fleetcomplete.com.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of fleet management solutions, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company serves businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and COSMOTE in Greece. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Stellantis, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing fleet companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

About Mobilisights

Mobilisights is the Stellantis Data company, with the exclusive access to licence embedded data telematics from 14 iconic automotive brands and to partner to connect data of 14 million connected vehicles. Mobilisights envisions a ‘smarter’ world where innovative applications and services leverage connected vehicle datasets, and the insights they provide, to dramatically transform and continually improve everyday lives for consumers and businesses.

Visit www.mobilisights.com

Follow: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobilisights

Contacts

Media:

media@fleetcomplete.com

mediamobilisights@mobilisights.com