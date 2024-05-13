Seven Trellix Leaders Recognized on the 2024 CRN Women of the Channel List

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized seven Trellix cybersecurity channel leaders on its 2024 Women of the Channel list for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.





Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership benefit the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show an ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

The complete list of Trellix honorees includes:

Nicole Chovan, Senior Manager, Channel Sales

Jillian Curtis, Channel Program Manager

Jackie Grifka, Channel Account Manager, Federal

Kelly Lalumondier, Distribution Account Manager

Elizabeth Laurin, Channel Account Manager, SLED

Sheri Leach, Global Senior Distribution Account Manager

Carmen Villalobos, Partner Executive

“CRN’s recognition highlights Trellix channel leaders’ breadth of expertise and dedication to our partners,” said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer, Trellix. “Embodying what it means to do soulful work, their guidance and commitment to excellence enables Trellix to continue to execute our channel-first strategy and grow our Xtend Global Channel Partner Program.”

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership to advance their organization and drive transformation and success across the IT channel.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Learn more about the Soulful Work initiative to help close the cyber talent gap here.

About Trellix



Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.

Follow Trellix on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Megan Haley



media@trellix.com