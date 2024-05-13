CRN Honors NinjaOne Leaders on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Rachel Spatz, Lauren Baldwin, and Lisa Harshman recognized for their leadership and impact on the channel

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NinjaOne®, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Lauren Baldwin (Global Channel Marketing Manager), Lisa Harshman (Director of Field Marketing and Programs), and Rachel Spatz (VP of Revenue Marketing) on the Women of the Channel list for 2024. These leaders helped develop and build NinjaOne’s global partner program. With their guidance, NinjaOne is driving business for the company’s channel partners and simplifying work for customers by managing and securing all endpoints.





The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

In the last year, these channel leaders have helped drive NinjaOne’s growth and support the company’s partners’ businesses. NinjaOne has more than 17,000 customers across 120+ countries. In February, the company announced a $231.5 million Series C funding round and is using the investment to quadruple down on customer support, further product innovation, and drive its channel business. NinjaOne’s partner program is designed to ensure partner profitability and offers simple partner training and enablement and best-in-class support.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

“NinjaOne has a healthy obsession with customer and partner success. We’ve designed our partner program to support our distributors, resellers, and MSPs, so they can best serve their customers and grow their businesses,” said Spatz. “Lauren, Lisa, and I are excited to be honored since it is a reflection of making our partners and their customers successful by automating the hardest parts of IT with the NinjaOne endpoint management platform.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC. Learn more about NinjaOne’s partner program at https://www.ninjaone.com/partner-program/.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, empowering more than 17,000 IT teams with visibility, security, and control over all endpoints. The NinjaOne platform is proven to increase productivity, while reducing risk and IT costs. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in seven categories including endpoint management, remote monitoring and management, and patch management.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

Contacts

press@ninjaone.com