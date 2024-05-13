CRN Recognizes Michelle Accardi of Liongard on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Empowering Leadership and Technology Innovation: Liongard’s Michelle Accardi Named CRN 2024 Women of the Channel

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10x—Liongard, the global leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michelle Accardi, CEO, Liongard, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.





Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

As a technology and channel-focused executive, Michelle has re-energized the Liongard team driving continual innovations of their Attack Surface Management solutions and the relationship with their channel partners. This amazing team continues to accelerate our growth while rapidly improving our solutions to effectively manage nearly 70,000 customer attack surfaces and fortify their cybersecurity defenses.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by CRN as one of the Women of the Channel for 2024,” said Michelle Accardi, CEO, Liongard. “At Liongard, I’ve passionately championed the cause of women in leadership while driving technology innovation to provide comprehensive visibility, protection, and resources against evolving cyber threats. This recognition only strengthens my resolve to continue this vital work, driving positive change in our industry and beyond.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

For more information on Liongard, please visit www.liongard.com or our award winning CEO, Michelle Accardi, visit her executive profile or connect with her LinkedIn.

About Liongard

Liongard delivers an Attack Surface Management platform that empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and IT organizations to deliver continuous Cybersecurity Posture Management through configuration change detection and response, delivering enhanced security, maintaining compliance, and preventing operational disruptions. By automating configuration data capture across cloud, network, applications, and endpoints, Liongard simplifies IT governance and helps MSPs mitigate risk by enabling them to detect and respond to cyber threats prior to the incident. Liongard is comprised of a passionate group of people committed to providing IT, MSPs and MSSPs with the capabilities they need to make informed decisions and operate profitably. Nearly 70,000 of the best-run businesses rely on Liongard to protect the systems they rely on every day. For more information, please visit liongard.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, X and YouTube.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

