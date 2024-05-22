Teledyne FLIR Defense Upgrades Surveillance Service Center Capability in Turkey

Capital investment in Periter A.S. operation enhances services and ensures majority of Turkish customer support needs are handled in-country

ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne FLIR Defense recently completed a major upgrade to its partner-supported service center capability in Turkey that performs maintenance and repair work on the company’s advanced surveillance and imaging systems.









Managed and operated since 2015 by Istanbul-based Periter Arastirma ve Teknoloji A.S., the service center provides essential in-country support for a number of Teledyne FLIR customers and end users, both government and semi-government organizations.

Periter is authorized to service a wide range of Teledyne FLIR Surveillance products, including the Star SAFIRE® 380 series of airborne imaging systems, the Recon® series of hand-held thermal binoculars, as well as the SeaFLIR ® and TacFLIR ® 380 series of imaging and targeting systems.

“This marks a significant milestone for our partnership with Periter, one that will enable world-class, timely maintenance and repairs for essential mission equipment,” said Stan Crawford, Teledyne FLIR Defense senior director for the Middle East, Central Asia & Africa. “The new capital investment will ensure that most customer repair engagements will take place within Turkey and establishes Periter’s service center as one of the most capable centers outside FLIR’s own facilities, both in terms of skilled personnel and equipment.

“Upgrading Periter’s service capacity is a vital part of our global service center network strategy, providing efficient and critical mission support to customers worldwide,” Crawford added.

The recent Periter enhancements include upgrades to infrared and shortwave infrared (SWIR) calibration equipment, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) alignment, and various other advanced measurement and testing procedures.

FLIR Defense operates five prime service centers for its military and public safety Surveillance customers worldwide – two in the United States (Billerica, Mass. and Portland, Ore.), plus locations in West Malling, United Kingdom; Täby, Sweden; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company also partners with expert local service providers at more than 30 regional service centers around the globe, close to customer bases and facilities.

For a full list of Teledyne FLIR Defense global service centers, visit us online.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir.

Contacts

Joe Ailinger, Jr.



Teledyne FLIR Defense



Phone: +1 781-801-6161



Email: joe.ailinger@teledyne.com

Ryan Williams



Targeted Victory



Phone: +1 617-697-9072



Email: rwilliams@targetedvictory.com