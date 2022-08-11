Home Business Wire TechBlocks Announces New Board Members
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#techblocks–TechBlocks, a Canadian-based leader in custom software development and product engineering, announced the addition of two new board members, Satya Sivunigunta and Isa Qureshi.

Satya has over 20 years of experience leading well-known Retailers & E-Commerce companies, and Isa brings 20 years of experience in Enterprise Strategy Consulting, Software Development, and Power Transmission Technologies for some of the most well-known global and Canadian firms.

“I am excited to have two amazing and brilliant people join our team,” says Prashant Kumar, President & CEO of TechBlocks. “I am lucky to have known them personally and professionally for a long period of time. Isa and Satya bring a reservoir of knowledge and experience that will be pivotal in shaping a sure-footed and sustainable growth path that TechBlocks is already on. Beyond their sterling professional careers, they are amazing people, and we look forward to doing amazing things together.”

Satya Sivunigunta – CEO of Select Blinds (Phoenix, AZ)

Satya is currently CEO of Select Blinds, one of the highest-rated windows-covering companies in the world. He brings a wealth of retail experience across home furnishings, home décor, clothing, and accessories. He has experience leading multi-billion-dollar organizations and is a guru in Omni-channel transformation.

Satya says, “I have known TechBlocks and their leaders for quite a while and have thoroughly enjoyed working with them as a strategic partner for important initiatives in the past. I strongly believe in TechBlocks’ mission and roadmap. I’m excited to join their board and help to reinforce their position as a global leader in digital commerce, cloud engineering, and web 3.0, especially in retail.”

Isa Qureshi – Chief Business Development Officer of Util-Assist (Toronto, ON)

Isa is a life-long evangelist who partners with executive stakeholders and mid-management folks alike. He champions consensus building within high-powered boardrooms and helps organizational visions come to life. He is currently the Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) of Util-Assist, a recognized innovator in smart grid technology and data-driven solutions for utility companies across Canada and the USA.

“I have known and worked with TechBlocks for over a decade. TechBlocks has a long history of delivering innovative solutions for multiple well-known firms in energy & utilities across Canada and the USA. In the months and years to come, I look forward to supporting and shaping the company through its phenomenal growth in multiple sectors. TechBlocks has been my go-to partner for technological and digital needs, and I am excited to share this journey up close and personally with them,” says Isa.

About TechBlocks

TechBlocks is a Canadian-based leader in custom software development and product engineering for companies globally. An early adopter of cloud-based Technology, TechBlocks has been serving customers in automotive, retail, utilities, telecommunications, financial services, and healthcare for over 15 years with clients that include Toyota, Honda, Bell, S&P Global, Bausch Health, and more. TechBlocks has offices in the USA, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh with a global partner network of over 2,500 technology & software development professionals.

