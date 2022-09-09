Take-Two Interactive to Host Webcast of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that the Company will host a webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders which is being held as a virtual, audio-only meeting hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTWO2022 on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, July 25, 2022, are entitled to attend and participate in the meeting, including voting and submitting questions during the meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials or proxy card. Other interested parties may view and listen into the Annual Meeting, but will not be entitled to participate in the meeting.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to September 16, 2022, regardless of whether they plan to attend the virtual 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted are not required to take any further action.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

(Investor Relations)



Nicole Shevins



Senior Vice President



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-3005



Nicole.Shevins@take2games.com

(Corporate Press)



Alan Lewis



Vice President



Corporate Communications & Public Affairs



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



Alan.Lewis@take2games.com