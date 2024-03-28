Home Business Wire T-Systems - a full affiliate of Deutsche Telekom AG - partners with...
Business Wire

T-Systems – a full affiliate of Deutsche Telekom AG – partners with Corent Tech to drive Digital Transformation

di Business Wire

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. & FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AzureMarketplace–T-Systems has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Corent Technology – a technology leader in Cloud Migration, Modernization, Optimization and SaaS transformation automation technologies. This follows an extensive vendor selection process to find the best technology to enable and accelerate digital transformation for customers in the DACH market (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and elsewhere.


T-Systems International is a vertically focused, business customer IT service provider and full affiliate of Deutsche Telekom AG. The company’s portfolio spans advisory services, cloud services and digital solutions, with security built-in. T-Systems offers a range of integrated solutions for business customers, including the secure operation of legacy systems and classic IT services, the transformation to cloud-based services (including tailored infrastructure, platforms, and software) as well as new business models and digitalization projects for the business fields of the future, such as automation and artificial intelligence.

“We are delighted to be working with Corent Technology,” commented Ralf Poggemann, Head of Portfolio Development & Partner Products, Cloud Professional Services at T-Systems. “The team at Corent share our passion and commitment to help customers understand and adopt cloud services. They provide deployment options that meet our stringent security and data management requirements.”

Jeremy Neal, Vice President EMEA at Corent Technology said, “It is a privilege to be in partnership with T-Systems. We are several projects into what is already a strong and successful partnership. The collaboration between the T-Systems International consultants and our product specialists is outstanding, and we are rapidly tailoring reports to provide localized information representing even greater value for the end customer.”

This partnership offers T-Systems customers comprehensive insights into all aspects of cloud computing, spanning all major public cloud provides plus hybrid and private cloud options. Digital Transformation is realised through migration and modernisation both in the initial move to the cloud and then on a continuous basis thereafter, delivering best-in-class, state-of-the-art IT estates at a pace and time of the customer’s choosing.

About T-Systems

T-Systems International GmbH (T-Systems) is an internationally operating service provider for information technologies and digital transformation. The Company is part of Deutsche Telekom AG and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, go to: https://www.t-systems.com/de/en/company/about-t-systems/

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology is a leading provider of cloud migration, modernization and optimization automation solutions, specializing in SaaS transformation and operations automation. To learn more, visit corenttech.com.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com
@TecFlack

Articoli correlati

Europe Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis Industry Research 2023-2032: Lucrative Demand and Advancements in Electrolysis Technology Bodes Well for the Sector –...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Europe Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis: Focus on Application, Equipment Type, and Country - Analysis...
Continua a leggere

Manifest Technologies Emerges From Stealth With Strategic Investors and Prepares for Next Development Stage of AI-Powered Precision Neuroscience

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Funded by Kaleida Capital, Atma Capital, Connecticut Innovations and angel investors NAIO™ (Neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence Optimized) technology platform,...
Continua a leggere

Meter Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Network as a Service Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Adam Ulfers Joins Meter as Vice President of Sales to Lead Expansion EffortsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Meter, a leading provider...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php