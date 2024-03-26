SurePoint Technologies Redefines How Attorneys Interact With Their Software, Streamlining Critical Work Processes That Help Make Firms More Profitable and Efficient

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#surepoint–SurePoint Technologies, the leading provider of innovative legal software solutions to mid-sized law firms, proudly introduces a transformative enhancement to its Legal Management System (LMS), redefining how attorneys track and manage time.





The improved user experience boosts productivity and streamlines the timekeeping workflow, allowing attorneys and other timekeepers to spend more time on revenue generating activities. Firms that bill based on allocated time will immediately benefit from easier and more effective timekeeping, leading to enhanced profitability, increased billable time, and greater billing transparency.

“ Our new time entry experience represents a significant leap forward in attorney workflow efficiency, accelerating processes by up to 37%,” shared Ben Travis, Chief Product Officer at SurePoint Technologies. “ These innovative improvements demonstrate SurePoint’s deep commitment to empowering law firms toward maximum productivity and profitability.”

This enhancement provides attorneys, paralegals, and other timekeepers with a faster, easier, and more efficient time entry and management experience. These improvements not only promote higher levels of user adoption, but significantly improve the accuracy and efficiency of the billing process for legal administrators, ultimately contributing to the overall success and profitability of the firm.

SurePoint Technologies develops software for mid-sized law firms that enhances workflow efficiency and maximizes financial performance.

