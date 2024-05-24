Stockholders Re-Elect All Five Xperi Incumbent Directors at 2024 Annual Meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced the preliminary results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), as provided to the Company by its proxy solicitor. The preliminary results indicate stockholders have re-elected all five of the Company’s incumbent directors: Darcy Antonellis, Laura J. Durr, David C. Habiger, Jon E. Kirchner and Christopher Seams.





Xperi issued the following statement:

“Xperi’s Board and management team thank stockholders for their engagement and attention to this Annual Meeting.

We appreciate the time stockholders took to understand the issues at stake and cast informed votes, and we have learned much from their feedback and perspectives. We greatly value the input and support of our stockholders, and we will continue to work diligently on their behalf to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

While we know we have more work to do, we appreciate that stockholders have recognized the actions we have taken to strengthen the Company and focus Xperi on its core businesses in entertainment-based technology. We are confident that we have the right strategy to deliver long-term value for our stockholders.”

The preliminary results also indicate that stockholders have approved all other proposals presented at the Annual Meeting.

The results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent inspector of elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel and Spotlight Advisors LLC served as financial and strategic advisor to Xperi in this matter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding: expectations regarding the final voting results of the Annual Meeting, expectations regarding our future results of operations, and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “expect,” “target,” and similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other filings with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to, and does not intend to, publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, are integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2024 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio, DTS Play-Fi, Perceive and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

XPER-C

Contacts

Xperi Investor Contact:

Mike Iburg



VP, Investor Relations



+1 408-321-3827



ir@xperi.com

Media Contact:

Amy Brennan



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



+1 949-518-6846



amy.brennan@xperi.com