SPRY Enables Clinics to Improve Patient Care While Easing Operational Demands With Rehab Therapy’s First AI-Integrated EMR

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SPRY Therapeutics (“SPRY”), creator of rehab therapy’s first fully integrated, AI-powered EMR, today announced the introduction of SPRY Ally, a suite of AI-powered tools for rehab therapy. The tools leverage AI’s ability to continually learn as it dramatically improves the efficiency and accuracy of clinical documentation, patient intake, and billing processes.





From front desk operations to back office billing, SPRY Ally shortens time-intensive processes such as securing and verifying patient insurance and obtaining pre-authorization approval for treatment, reducing each to single-click activities. Therapy providers can drastically reduce charting time — by 90% or more — with the new speech-to-SOAP tool. Named “SPRY Scribe,” it’s at the heart of the SPRY Ally package, allowing clinicians to document a typical patient visit in as little as two minutes.

“At SPRY, the technology we develop is always a means to an end,” said Brij Bhuptani, SPRY co-founder and chief executive officer. “We created AI-enabled tools not because ‘AI’ is a popular buzzword. We developed them because, as technologists, we saw the ways that artificial intelligence can solve some of rehab therapy’s toughest challenges, among the most common use cases.

“These challenges are the things that prevent clinicians from delivering the outcomes they want their patients to achieve, growing their practices, and making them more profitable,” Brij continued. “The more we eliminate busywork, speed up collections, and increase reimbursements, the more we help our customers succeed.”

AI As a Clinical “Personal Assistant”

SPRY Ally consists of four tools: SPRY Scribe, SPRY Capture, SPRY Verify and SPRY Authorize. SPRY Scribe is the next evolution of speech-to-text in a tool that the company refers to as “speech-to-SOAP.” It not only securely transcribes patient conversations; it then accurately maps the resulting text to the appropriate sections of the clinician’s SOAP note, all within the SPRY EMR. This can reduce charting time by 90% or more.

SPRY Capture and SPRY Verify work in conjunction to collect patient insurance information and verify coverage with payors, adding the information directly to the patient record. SPRY Authorize ensures each plan of care is approved for payment, setting a clear shared expectation for payment responsibility among patient, provider and payor.

Proprietary Solutions Designed Around Clinicians

“One of the best parts of SPRY Ally is that it’s built into the EMR, by our own software engineers,” said Michael Matascik, SPRY chief marketing officer. “It would have been easier to develop stand-alone apps or to bring in third-party point solutions — but that doesn’t allow for the best user experience. Instead, our team chose to design a closed loop that keeps clinicians in their normal workflows, without having to copy and paste between apps.”

Looking ahead, the integration of artificial intelligence at SPRY will extend beyond the current crop of AI-enabled tools. “We aren’t done with AI,” added Brij. “We see it as far more than a supporting technology for one set of tools. It’s now a foundational part of the way we think about our products and how they help rehab therapists be better healers and businesspeople. SPRY Ally is just the beginning.”

General availability of SPRY Ally begins July 1, 2024. For more information and to try SPRY Scribe on the web, visit www.sprypt.com/spry-ally.

About SPRY Therapeutics, Inc.

SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. is the inventor of SPRY EMR, an integrated practice management solution that enables rehab therapy professionals to succeed in practice and in business — from the front desk to clinical operations to the back office. Built on a future-focused architecture, the SPRY platform adapts to the changing clinical and business needs of physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists. Since 2021, SPRY has earned a reputation for flexible workflow customizations, short migration times, and high-velocity claims processing — in one single platform, at one simple price. For more information, visit www.sprypt.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

SPRY Ally, SPRY Scribe, SPRY Capture, SPRY Verify, SPRY Authorize and SPRY EMR are trademarks of SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. All other brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contacts

Dottie O’Rourke, for SPRY Therapeutics, Inc.



TECHMarket Communications



650-344-1260



SPRY@techmarket.com