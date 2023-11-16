Sonos Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Revenue decreased 5.5% year-over-year to $1,655.3 million; on a constant-currency basis, revenue decreased 3.3% year-over-year

Gross margin decreased 220 basis points year-over-year to 43.3%

GAAP net loss of $10.3 million compared to net income of $67.4 million last year GAAP diluted loss per share of $(0.08) compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 last year

Non-GAAP net income 1 of $121.4 million compared to $171.1 million last year Non-GAAP diluted EPS 1 of $0.92 compared to $1.24 last year

of $121.4 million compared to $171.1 million last year GAAP net loss margin of 0.6% compared to net income margin of 3.8% last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $153.9 million compared to $226.5 million last year Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 9.3% compared to 12.9% last year

of $153.9 million compared to $226.5 million last year Free cash flow of $50.1 million. Cash flows from operating activities of $100.4 million

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Revenue decreased 3.5% year-over-year to $305.1 million; on a constant-currency basis, revenue decreased 5.1% year-over-year

Gross margin increased 270 basis points year-over-year to 42.0%

GAAP net loss of $31.2 million compared to $64.1 million last year GAAP diluted loss per share of $(0.25) compared to GAAP diluted EPS of $0.50 last year

Non-GAAP net loss 1 of $9.0 million compared to $38.3 million last year Non-GAAP diluted loss per share 1 of $(0.07) compared to $(0.30) last year

of $9.0 million compared to $38.3 million last year GAAP net loss margin of 10.2% compared to 20.3% last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $6.3 million compared to $(25.6) million last year Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 2.1% compared to (8.1)% last year

of $6.3 million compared to $(25.6) million last year Free cash flow of $12.0 million. Cash flows from operating activities of $22.2 million Inventories of $346.5 million, increased 16.2% from last quarter Finished goods of $281.6 million, increased 17.3% from last quarter



Notes: 1 Non-GAAP net income (loss)/Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring and abandonment costs. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence commented, “While it was a challenging year in the categories in which we play, the strength of the Sonos brand and product portfolio enabled us to retain a strong market share position. We successfully raised the bar in the speaker category with the introduction of our new Era products, and extended our leadership in the premium portable category with Move 2. And we delivered on our commitment to EBITDA margin in spite of the headwinds we faced.”

Mr. Spence continued, “As we enter Fiscal 2024, we are laser focused on execution and positioning our business to return to top and bottom line growth when conditions improve. While current market conditions remain challenging, this is the beginning of a multi-year product cycle where we expect to reap the rewards of our R&D investments. This cycle begins with our entry into a new multi-billion dollar category in the second half of the year that will complement our current offering, delight customers and drive immediate revenue. We are so excited about what we have to share with the world in Fiscal 2024 and beyond.”

Fiscal 2024 Outlook Low end Midpoint High end Revenue ($ million) 1,600 1,650 1,700 % y/y -3% 0% 3% % y/y – constant currency -3% 0% 3% Gross margin – GAAP 45.0% 45.5% 46.0% Adjustments(1) 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Gross margin – Non-GAAP(1) 45.4% 45.9% 46.4% Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 150 165 180 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.4% 10.0% 10.6%

Notes:



(1) Non-GAAP gross margin excludes approximately $7 million (0.4% of revenue) of stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets included in GAAP gross margin

Fiscal 2023 Company Highlights (unaudited)

Key Metrics:

Total households increased 9% to 15.3 million in Fiscal 2023

Existing households accounted for 44% of new product registrations in Fiscal 2023

Average number of registered products per household of 3.05 in Fiscal 2023 vs 2.98 last year

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue was flat year-over-year and represented 24% of total revenue

Installer Solutions (IS) revenue decreased 7% year-over-year and represented 21% of total revenue

New Stock Repurchase Program

As announced in a separate release today, the company’s Board of Directors has authorized a new common stock repurchase program of up to $200 million.

Under its most recently completed repurchase program, the company repurchased $100 million in stock, representing 6.6 million shares at an average price of $15.25 per share, enabling the company to return capital to shareholders and offset dilution from compensation plans

Continued Product Innovation

Era 100 – $249 MSRP. Only marginally larger than its predecessor, Sonos One, Era 100 boasts a new design and faster processing power, with a next-generation acoustic architecture that delivers detailed stereo sound and more powerful bass

Era 300 – $449 MSRP. Era 300 delivers an unprecedented spatial audio experience for a single all-in-one speaker. With support for Dolby Atmos, the breakthrough design features six drivers that create a three-dimensional soundstage and make listeners feel like they’re inside their music and movies

Move 2 – $449 MSRP. The best-selling portable speaker has been revamped. Taking inspiration from the acoustic architecture developed for Era 100, Move 2 produces powerful stereo sound and up to 24 hours of battery life — more than twice that of the first generation — in an ultra durable and water-resistant design

Sub Mini – $429 MSRP. Building on the award-winning Sonos Sub, this wireless subwoofer delivers rich, balanced bass in a more compact and equally iconic design. When paired with recommended speakers, Sub Mini creates a more immersive sound experience

Sonos Pro – This new software as a service ( SaaS ) offering gives business owners the power to control Sonos across multiple locations. With this subscription-based solution, business owners get access to a web-based dashboard for remote monitoring and management, commercially-licensed music, and personalized support

Expansion of our Brand

Brand Partnerships – More than 30k consumers, industry and press visited the sound experience at the Dolby House during SXSW, March 2023

Advocacy – The Era Advocacy campaign enlisted more than 130 influencers, creating 350 pieces of bespoke content that resulted in more than 12M impressions and 10M views

Retail – Global impact retail partnerships delivered unique brand and product experiences for consumers amplified by local PR and advocate partnerships

Installer Solutions – The Sonos Professional experience at CEDIA Expo, the premier tradeshow summit for home technology integration professionals, saw over 3,500 integrators, distribution partners, and strategic partners visit the booth

Responsible Innovation

Recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Publishing annual Listen Better Report in the coming weeks, highlighting the progress we’ve made on our sustainability and social impact work. In Fiscal 2023, we advanced our Climate Action Plan to become carbon neutral by 2030 and net zero by 2040. We also disclosed our Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

We built sustainability into all three of our new marquee products: Era 100, Era 300, and Move 2. We also introduced Product Environmental Reports to enhance our transparency. These reports provide detailed information about the materials and environmental footprint of each new product.

Won Best In Show at the 2023 Dieline Awards for our sustainable paper-based Ray and Sub Mini product packaging.

Launched partnership with 1% for the Planet to donate 1% of Certified Refurbished sales to high-impact nonprofits focused on environmental preservation and restoration.

Improved our ESG ratings from multiple rating agencies, including from Medium Risk to Low Risk by Sustainalytics.

Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The company has posted a supplemental earnings presentation accompanying its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Revenue $ 305,147 $ 316,290 $ 1,655,255 $ 1,752,336 Cost of revenue 177,093 192,191 938,765 955,969 Gross profit 128,054 124,099 716,490 796,367 Operating expenses Research and development 65,517 67,274 301,001 256,073 Sales and marketing 58,601 72,649 267,518 280,333 General and administrative 32,297 44,240 168,518 170,429 Total operating expenses 156,415 184,163 737,037 706,835 Operating (loss) income (28,361 ) (60,064 ) (20,547 ) 89,532 Other income (expense), net Interest income 2,661 1,070 10,201 1,655 Interest expense (149 ) (168 ) (733 ) (552 ) Other (expense) income, net (6,696 ) (8,364 ) 15,473 (21,905 ) Total other (expense) income, net (4,184 ) (7,462 ) 24,941 (20,802 ) (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (32,545 ) (67,526 ) 4,394 68,730 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,306 ) (3,459 ) 14,668 1,347 Net (loss) income $ (31,239 ) $ (64,067 ) $ (10,274 ) $ 67,383 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (31,239 ) $ (64,067 ) $ (10,274 ) $ 67,383 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.53 Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.49 Weighted-average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 127,335,311 127,104,659 127,702,885 127,691,030 Diluted 127,335,311 127,104,659 127,702,885 137,762,078 Total comprehensive (loss) income Net (loss) income (31,239 ) (64,067 ) (10,274 ) 67,383 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 2,035 (249 ) 153 (2,221 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (29,204 ) $ (64,316 ) $ (10,121 ) $ 65,162

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except par values) As of September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,231 $ 274,855 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 67,583 101,206 Inventories 346,521 454,288 Prepaids and other current assets 25,296 37,042 Total current assets 659,631 867,391 Property and equipment, net 87,075 86,168 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,918 28,329 Goodwill 80,420 77,300 Intangible assets, net In-process research and development 69,791 64,680 Other intangible assets 20,218 26,384 Deferred tax assets 1,659 1,508 Other noncurrent assets 34,529 36,628 Total assets $ 1,002,241 $ 1,188,388 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 187,981 $ 335,758 Accrued expenses 89,717 109,290 Accrued compensation 22,079 23,624 Deferred revenue, current 20,188 27,318 Other current liabilities 34,253 39,649 Total current liabilities 354,218 535,639 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 54,956 25,596 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 60,650 56,152 Deferred tax liabilities 9,846 9,642 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,914 846 Total liabilities 483,584 627,875 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 130 130 Treasury stock (72,586 ) (50,896 ) Additional paid-in capital 607,345 617,390 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (12,788 ) (2,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,444 ) (3,597 ) Total stockholders’ equity 518,657 560,513 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,002,241 $ 1,188,388

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (10,274 ) $ 67,383 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,969 38,504 Restructuring and abandonment charges 5,533 — Stock-based compensation expense 76,857 75,640 Provision for inventory obsolescence 20,640 6,276 Other 5,535 4,705 Deferred income taxes (583 ) (1,508 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (7,335 ) 10,775 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 32,120 (5,513 ) Inventories 87,004 (277,489 ) Other assets 10,470 (16,604 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (162,345 ) 129,686 Accrued compensation (2,185 ) (52,904 ) Deferred revenue (4,576 ) (1,667 ) Other liabilities 576 (5,544 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 100,406 (28,260 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, intangible and other assets (50,286 ) (46,216 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash — (126,416 ) Net cash used in investing activities (50,286 ) (172,632 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for debt issuance costs — (929 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21,346 40,443 Payments for repurchase of common stock (100,064 ) (150,121 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of restricted stock units (29,874 ) (39,653 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (108,592 ) (150,260 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,848 (14,094 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (54,624 ) (365,246 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 274,855 640,101 End of period $ 220,231 $ 274,855 Supplemental disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 1,330 $ 344 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 9,522 $ 9,306 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 14,218 $ 14,636 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,784 $ 9,112 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 31,692 $ 5,054 Change in estimate of asset retirement obligations $ 2,290 $ —

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue GAAP cost of revenue $ 177,093 $ 192,191 $ 938,765 $ 955,969 Stock-based compensation expense 437 467 2,038 1,620 Amortization of intangibles 973 1,510 4,103 2,149 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 175,683 $ 190,214 $ 932,624 $ 952,200 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 128,054 $ 124,099 $ 716,490 $ 796,367 Stock-based compensation expense 437 467 2,038 1,620 Amortization of intangibles 973 1,510 4,103 2,149 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 129,464 $ 126,076 $ 722,631 $ 800,136 GAAP gross margin 42.0 % 39.2 % 43.3 % 45.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 42.4 % 39.9 % 43.7 % 45.7 %

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Research and Development (GAAP) $ 65,517 $ 67,274 $ 301,001 $ 256,073 Stock-based compensation 8,177 8,037 35,530 30,724 Amortization of intangibles 496 512 1,983 2,961 Restructuring and abandonment costs 188 – 6,556 – Research and Development (Non-GAAP) $ 56,656 $ 58,725 $ 256,932 $ 222,388 Sales and Marketing (GAAP) $ 58,601 $ 72,649 $ 267,518 $ 280,333 Stock-based compensation 3,499 3,685 15,677 15,335 Amortization of intangibles – – – – Restructuring and abandonment costs 180 – 5,635 – Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP) $ 54,922 $ 68,964 $ 246,206 $ 264,998 General and Administrative (GAAP) 32,297 44,240 168,518 170,429 Stock-based compensation 5,195 5,988 23,612 27,961 Legal and transaction related costs 2,944 5,529 32,950 22,873 Amortization of intangibles 24 24 96 96 Restructuring and abandonment costs 106 – 3,458 – Adjusted General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 24,028 $ 32,699 $ 108,402 $ 119,499 Total Operating Expenses (GAAP) $ 156,415 $ 184,163 $ 737,037 $ 706,835 Stock-based compensation 16,871 17,710 74,819 74,020 Legal and transaction related costs 2,944 5,529 32,950 22,873 Amortization of intangibles 520 536 2,079 3,057 Restructuring and abandonment costs 474 – 15,649 – Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 135,606 $ 160,388 $ 611,540 $ 606,885 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ (28,361 ) $ (60,064 ) $ (20,547 ) $ 89,532 Stock-based compensation 17,308 18,177 76,857 75,640 Legal and transaction related costs 2,944 5,529 32,950 22,873 Amortization of intangibles 1,493 2,046 6,182 5,206 Restructuring and abandonment costs 474 – 15,649 – Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ (6,142 ) $ (34,312 ) $ 111,091 $ 193,251 Depreciation 12,422 8,759 42,787 33,298 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 6,280 $ (25,553 ) $ 153,878 $ 226,549

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages) Net (loss) income $ (31,239 ) $ (64,067 ) $ (10,274 ) $ 67,383 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 13,915 10,805 48,969 38,504 Stock-based compensation expense 17,308 18,177 76,857 75,640 Interest income (2,661 ) (1,070 ) (10,201 ) (1,655 ) Interest expense 149 168 733 552 Other (income) expense, net 6,696 8,364 (15,473 ) 21,905 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,306 ) (3,459 ) 14,668 1,347 Legal and transaction related costs (1) 2,944 5,529 32,950 22,873 Restructuring and abandonment costs (2) 474 – 15,649 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,280 $ (25,553 ) $ 153,878 $ 226,549 Revenue $ 305,147 $ 316,290 $ 1,655,255 $ 1,752,336 Net (loss) income margin (10.2 )% (20.3 )% (0.6 )% 3.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.1 % (8.1 )% 9.3 % 12.9 % (1) Legal and transaction-related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property (“IP”) litigation against Alphabet and Google, as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. (2) On June 14, 2023, the Company initiated a restructuring plan to reduce its cost base (the “2023 restructuring plan”). The 2023 restructuring plan included a reduction in force involving approximately 7% of its employees, further reducing the Company’s real estate footprint, and re-evaluating certain program spend. Total pre-tax restructuring and abandonment costs under the 2023 restructuring plan were $11.4 million, substantially all of which were incurred in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, with nominal amounts to be incurred through the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Total restructuring and abandonment costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, include $4.8 million non-recurring lease abandonment charges that were incurred in March 2023, when the Company abandoned portions of its office spaces for the remainder of their respective lease terms in support of operational efficiencies.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income GAAP net (loss) income $ (31,239 ) $ (64,067 ) $ (10,274 ) $ 67,383 Stock-based compensation expense 17,308 18,177 76,857 75,640 Legal and transaction related costs 2,944 5,529 32,950 22,873 Amortization of intangibles 1,493 2,046 6,182 5,206 Restructuring and abandonment costs 474 – 15,649 – Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (9,020 ) $ (38,315 ) $ 121,364 $ 171,102 Reconciliation of net (loss) income per share GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments to net (loss) income per share 0.18 0.20 1.00 0.75 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 0.92 $ 1.24 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, diluted 127,335,311 127,104,659 127,702,885 137,762,078 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted 127,335,311 127,104,659 131,947,092 137,762,078 Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding

Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 22,195 $ (103,917 ) $ 100,406 $ (28,260 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment, and intangible assets (10,201 ) (21,269 ) (50,286 ) (46,216 ) Free cash flow $ 11,994 $ (125,186 ) $ 50,120 $ (74,476 )

