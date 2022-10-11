SolarWinds to Showcase Hybrid Cloud Observability Platform at GITEX GLOBAL 2022

SolarWinds invites attendees to visit Booth #H7-F30 for in-depth demonstrations of its database, IT service, and IT operations management solutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2022, from 10-14 October, in World Trade Center, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. SolarWinds will exhibit at Booth H7-F30, alongside its value-added distribution Partners in the region – Clever Solutions and Spire Solutions – showcasing its award-winning portfolio of products from Hybrid Cloud Observability (HCO) to database performance management, IT service management (ITSM), and IT operations management solutions (ITOM).

GITEX GLOBAL is a tech collective of several shows curated under distinct tech sectors that unifies the world’s most influential ecosystems advancing business, economy, society, and culture through the power of innovation. It empowers businesses and connects exhibitors to the most powerful public-private partnerships, tech giants, creative startups, and enterprises from over 170 countries.

“The technology landscape is becoming more complex and distributed than ever,” said Sascha Giese, SolarWinds Head Geek™. “At the same time, many organizations face IT staff restrictions and skill shortages, creating a need to maximize the productivity of their existing talent. SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability provides end-to-end oversight, helping teams be more informed, efficient, and agile. We look forward to meeting our industry peers, learning from the various sessions, and addressing IT challenges together in this hybrid IT world.”

“GITEX GLOBAL 2022 is an exciting opportunity to showcase how SolarWinds and our value-added distribution Partners in the region can help organizations drive forward IT modernization and cloud migration initiatives,” said Abdul Rehman Tariq, Regional Sales Director, Middle East. “This year’s theme, ‘Enter The Next Digital Universe’, is fully in alignment with SolarWinds mission to empower IT teams on ground and play a more active role in making strategic digital transformation decisions.”

SolarWinds® Hybrid Cloud Observability is a comprehensive, integrated, and full-stack observability solution designed to integrate data from across the IT ecosystem, including networks, servers, applications, databases, and more. Organizations of all sizes can benefit from Hybrid Cloud Observability The platform includes built-in intelligence to help customers optimize performance, ensure availability, and reduce remediation time across on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

Join SolarWinds engineers and product experts for live product demonstrations of Hybrid Cloud Observability (HCO), database management, IT service management (ITSM), and IT operations management solutions (ITOM) at Booth #H7-F30. IT and business pros are also invited to attend the following speaking session:

Tech Talks – October 11 at 13:10 hours Join Sascha Giese, SolarWinds Head to Geek ™ to learn about ways to deal with complexity when IT monitoring is no longer enough.



About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

