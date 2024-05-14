Ryan Reynolds, Serena Williams, and Kara Swisher to headline INBOUND 2024

From OpenAI and Disney to CVS Health, we’re featuring more tech, business, and marketing powerhouses than ever to help small businesses grow better

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#INBOUND24–What do a 23-time Grand Slam winner, box office superhero, and the most prolific tech journalist of all time have in common? Headlining INBOUND 2024. Today, we’re excited to announce Serena Williams, Ryan Reynolds, and Kara Swisher as headliners for HubSpot’s annual event taking place from September 18-20 in Boston. These three iconic entrepreneurs and business minds will be joined by an impressive group of startup and Fortune 500 leaders across three days of programming. With this agenda, INBOUND 2024 will represent our strongest lineup of business thought leaders to date. And for the next generation of innovators, HubSpot is bringing back the “Million Dollar Pitch” competition and introducing multiple days of practical AI programming to help attendees accelerate their growth.









Meet the headliners

Serena Williams embodies style, power, beauty, and courage. Serena is the longest-ranked #1, the most successful female player of the Open Era and prized WTA player of all time. Serena has overcome insurmountable odds to win 23 career grand slams. Not only is she remarkable at tennis, her success with endeavors outside of the sport include beauty, venture capital, film, television, and fashion. Her tennis ability combined with her off-court presence makes her one of the most recognizable names and faces in the world.

Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s most diverse leading men. He is equally as successful off-screen as a producer, screenwriter, entrepreneur, and marketing powerhouse. He is an owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Wrexham Football Club, Chief Creative Officer of MNTN, and a co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions. He has been recognized as one of the most creative people in business by , , , and among others. Kara Swisher is the host of On with Kara Swisher and co-host of the Pivot podcast. She’s editor-at-large at New York Magazine and a CNN contributor. Swisher is the co-founder of the technology website, Recode . Considered the top reporter in the tech game, Swisher has been reporting on the industry since the early 1990s. Once called “Silicon Valley’s most feared but revered journalist” by New York Magazine , Swisher has established herself as the oracle of the tech world with unrivaled access to the industry’s most significant leaders.

is Chairman of Disney Experiences, a powerful growth driver for The Walt Disney Company. He oversees its 12 global theme parks, top-rated Disney Cruise Line, and consumer products business, including the with Epic Games to create a new interactive entertainment universe. His portfolio includes Walt Disney Imagineering, the team of artists, engineers, and storytellers who bring Disney stories to life. D’Amaro is leading the strategy to turbocharge Disney Experiences through a 10-year, $60 billion investment in new attractions, lands, hotels, cruise ships, and technology. Michelle Peluso leads CVS Health’s consumer-centric initiatives, focusing on enhancing experiences, fortifying the brand, and driving growth for 100M+ individuals. With a commitment to reshaping healthcare and leveraging technology, she ensures consumer satisfaction remains paramount. Michelle’s career spans leadership roles at IBM, Gilt, Citigroup, and Travelocity, where she spearheaded digital transformations. She serves on the boards of Nike, Inc. and TechnoServe and her accolades include recognition from Forbes, Fast Company, and the National Organization for Women.

INBOUND 2024 to kick off with keynotes from HubSpot leaders followed by speakers across tech, marketing, AI, venture capital, and media



HubSpot leaders will take the Main Stage on Wednesday, September 18 to open INBOUND; unpack the latest trends in AI, marketing, sales, and service; and announce innovations from across the HubSpot platform.

Yamini Rangan: CEO

CEO Andy Pitre: EVP, Product

EVP, Product Dharmesh Shah: Co-Founder & CTO

Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs & Educators

Shannon Duffy: CMO – Asana

CMO – Asana Will Ahmed: Founder & CEO – WHOOP

Founder & CEO – WHOOP Neil Patel: Co-Founder – NP Digital

Co-Founder – NP Digital David A. Thomas, Ph.D.: President – Morehouse College

President – Morehouse College Zeynep Inanoglu Ozdemir: CMO – Atlassian

CMO – Atlassian Wade Foster: CEO & Co-Founder – Zapier

CEO & Co-Founder – Zapier Kat Cole: President & COO – AG1

President & COO – AG1 Glenda McNeal: Chief Partner Officer – American Express

AI Innovators & Investors

Dane Vahey: Head of Strategic Marketing – OpenAI

Head of Strategic Marketing – OpenAI Joshua Xu: Co-Founder & CEO – HeyGen

Co-Founder & CEO – HeyGen Joel Cutler: Co-Founder & Managing Director – General Catalyst

Co-Founder & Managing Director – General Catalyst Paul English: Co-Founder – KAYAK and Boston Venture Studio

Co-Founder – KAYAK and Boston Venture Studio Matt Wolfe: Host of The Next Wave Podcast – FutureTools.io

Media Experts

Barbara Peng: CEO – Business Insider

CEO – Business Insider Sarah Personette: President & CEO – Puck

President & CEO – Puck Jim Bankoff: Co-Founder, Chair & CEO – Vox Media

Calling all Startups: Million Dollar Pitch is back



In addition to the diverse speaker lineup, HubSpot is doubling down on INBOUND activations that support innovation. HubSpot for Startups and HubSpot Ventures are hosting the second annual “Million Dollar Pitch” competition. There is also an offering from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which adds an expert judge, $5,000 in AWS Activate Credits for each of the six finalists, and $25,000 in AWS Activate Credits to the winning startup. Startup founders focused on helping SMBs and scaling businesses grow better are encouraged to check out the eligibility requirements and apply here. Additionally, HubSpot is increasing practical AI programming across sessions and breakouts, to help marketing, sales, and service teams take full advantage of the technology to connect and grow. Stay tuned for more details.

INBOUND 2024 Partner Day and Community Spaces



We’re excited to introduce a full Partner Day to kick off INBOUND week on Tuesday, September 17 for the app and solutions partner community, including multiple content tracks, executive keynotes, and activations. Also new for INBOUND 2024 is The Spot, HubSpot’s professional community for the Global Majority, which will host the All Black Collective and our new community for Latine professionals, Conexión. Additionally, we’ll feature an expanded HubSpot Academy Community Center, where attendees can engage with INBOUND professors, explore diverse programs, establish personalized learning paths with the Academy Team’s support, and more.

Whether you’re a business leader, entrepreneur, marketer, sales professional, customer service rep, partner, or developer, INBOUND 2024 has something for you. Learn more about current sessions here and register today. We’re excited to see you there!

