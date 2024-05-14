Securonix Named a Leader for Fifth Consecutive Time in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management

Securonix Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute; Company Believes it Underscores Securonix’s Strong Reputation for Innovation

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudNative—Securonix, Inc., a market leader in AI-Reinforced CyberOps, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)1. Named a Leader for the fifth consecutive time, the company was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Securonix believes this placement is a testament to the company’s continuous innovation and industry leadership in delivering AI-Reinforced solutions that protect organizations against a shifting cybersecurity threat landscape.





“Organizations are challenged by a perfect storm of AI-powered attacks, ever-expanding attack surfaces, acute shortage of cyber skills, and increasing regulatory and compliance pressures,” said Nayaki Nayyar, CEO, Securonix. “The release of Securonix EON, with our AI-Reinforced platform, cybersecurity mesh, and frictionless experience, enables organizations to stay ahead of threats with speed, precision, and efficacy. In our opinion, being recognized once again as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM reaffirms our consistent industry-leadership in developing market-defining solutions for our customers and partners.”

According to Gartner, “This Magic Quadrant emphasizes global SaaS architecture availability and multifaceted platform features like SOAR, UEBA, TIP, self-service analytics creation, continuous threat content creation, and incident management features.”

Securonix has a demonstrated track record of pioneering User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), cloud-native next-gen SIEM and now the company’s newly introduced AI-Reinforced platform, Securonix EON. The cornerstone of Securonix’s innovative approach rests on three core pillars: reinforce the platform with AI to take over the manual, repetitive tasks, a cybersecurity mesh architecture to seamlessly and agnostically integrate any security tool, clouds, and data lakes, and a frictionless experience with reduced noise and targeted threat intelligence.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management can be downloaded here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Securonix



Securonix is pushing forward in its mission to secure the world by staying ahead of cyber threats by reinforcing all layers of its platform with AI capabilities. Securonix EON provides organizations with the first and only AI-Reinforced threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) solution built with a cybersecurity mesh architecture on a highly scalable data cloud. The innovative cloud-native solution delivers a frictionless CyberOps experience and enables organizations to scale up their security operations and keep up with evolving threats. For more information, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,” (by Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Rustam Malik, Eric Ahlm) (Published 8 May 2024)

