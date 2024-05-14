Genesys Recognizes Modivcare as Winner of EX Mobilizer Award

Tech-enabled, people-first healthcare company honored for modernizing and empowering teammates with Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management for the 19th annual Customer Innovation Awards

Modivcare, a tech-enabled, people-first healthcare company, is a leading provider of quality non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), virtual patient monitoring and personal in-home care services. The organization needed a way to deliver seamless, personalized experiences that cater to the unique needs of its 34 million members. By leveraging Genesys and focusing on a digital-first approach, Modivcare is one of the first companies in the NEMT industry to implement AI to improve the member experience while providing valuable real-time data capabilities and analytics to ensure quality performance at scale.

When searching for a way to improve upon its member and client experiences, Modivcare turned to the AI-powered Genesys Cloud™ platform to scale its business and consolidate its current workforce tools. By using solutions that make these experiences more seamless, Modivcare can more efficiently schedule member transportation.

Nearly 12 months since embarking on its contact center transformation with Genesys Cloud, Modivcare has seen a significant upswing in member and teammate experience indicators, including an incredible 86% increase in teammate retention. Now, with Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management (WEM), Modivcare benefits from advanced quality management tools, speech and text analytics, and gamification techniques that help keep its teammates engaged so they can deliver seamless member experiences. Previously, 65% of IT tickets were related to hurdles with its legacy workforce management solution. After evolving to Genesys Cloud WEM capabilities, that number has decreased to less than 15%.

To further accelerate a digital-first strategy, Modivcare implemented Genesys Web Messaging to enable agents to handle member inquires more efficiently. This allowed Modivcare to quickly achieve a 2:1 ratio of transactions per agent and cut call volumes in half, which has been instrumental in delivering $17 million in cost savings to date.

“As people age and Medicare spending rises, the NEMT industry needs to evolve by creating a digital-first strategy and high-quality, integrated services to be able to support more of our members,” said Heath Sampson, president and CEO, Modivcare. “By focusing on innovation and modernizing our systems, our teammates can work more efficiently which allows them to concentrate their energy on providing our members with the human element in each high-touch engagements.”

The Customer Innovation Awards recognizes organizations for transforming their customer and employee experiences with AI, cloud and digital technologies across all industries. Modivcare accepted its EX Mobilizer award at Xperience 2024 in Denver.

