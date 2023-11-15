SMX Appoints Andrew Makridis Former Chief Operating Officer of the Central Intelligence Agency to its Board of Directors

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITconsulting—SMX (the “Company”), a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions, announced today the appointment of Andrew Makridis, former Chief Operating Officer of the Central Intelligence Agency (the “CIA”), to its Board of Directors.

Makridis spent nearly four decades of service in the U.S. Intelligence Community and national security establishment, rising to the number three position at the CIA until his retirement at the end of 2022. As Chief Operating Officer, Makridis was responsible for managing the CIA’s day-to-day operations, including budgeting, personnel-related issues, resource management, security and information technology, and developing the multi-year strategy for fulfilling the agency’s primary mission as the nation’s first line of defense. Makridis previously served as the CIA Associate Deputy Director for Science and Technology, headed the Agency’s Weapons and Counterproliferation office and led the CIA’s response to the WikiLeaks data breach and restructuring of the CIA’s overall cybersecurity posture.

“Andy brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships across the national security establishment, and his decades providing strategic and operational leadership at the CIA will be a tremendous asset to SMX as we continue to deliver mission-oriented and differentiated solutions to address some of the public sector’s most critical digital transformation, IT and data analytics needs,” said Peter LaMontagne, CEO of SMX. “We are thrilled to welcome Andy as a member of our Board of Directors.”

“Since leaving government in 2022, my primary focus has been to align myself with organizations that are helping to solve the numerous challenges facing the public sector today,” said Makridis. “SMX’s combination of providing differentiated digital transformation, data analytics and mission-oriented technology solutions to discerning customers across defense, intelligence, federal civilian, state, local, education, and other regulated end markets aligns well with my prior experiences. I look forward to partnering with Peter, the SMX team, and OceanSound Partners to support the Company’s growth and evolution going forward.”

“Andy’s years of distinguished service and incredible leadership in the national security realm helping address some of our nation’s most complex and sensitive operational and mission challenges will be invaluable to our team,” said Joe Benavides, Managing Partner of OceanSound. “We are honored to have Andy join the SMX Board of Directors, where his experiences, technical expertise, and mission-oriented leadership skills will be invaluable to SMX as he steps into this role supporting the Company’s growth and value creation strategy.”

Makridis spent nearly four decades of service in the U.S. Intelligence Community and national security establishment, rising to the number three position at the CIA until his retirement at the end of 2022. As Chief Operating Officer, Makridis was responsible for managing the CIA’s day-to-day operations, including budgeting, personnel-related issues, resource management, security and information technology, and developing the multi-year strategy for fulfilling the agency’s primary mission as the nation’s first line of defense. Makridis previously served as the CIA Associate Deputy Director for Science and Technology, headed the Agency’s Weapons and Counterproliferation office and led the CIA’s response to the WikiLeaks data breach and restructuring of the CIA’s overall cybersecurity posture.

Among his many other distinguishments, Makridis was awarded the CIA’s George H.W. Bush Award for Leadership, the John A. McCone Award for Engineering Excellence, the CIA Intelligence Medal and has been a three-time recipient of the Presidential Rank Award, the nation’s highest honor for civilian service.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.oceansoundpartners.com.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.

Contacts

communications@smxtech.com