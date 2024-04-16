Smiths Detection launches cutting edge X-ray Diffraction scanner

Taking security screening into a new era with unparalleled material discrimination accuracy

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces that it has launched the SDX 10060 XDi, a ground-breaking X-ray scanner powered by diffraction technology.





X-ray Diffraction (XRD) is a powerful inspection technology offering highly accurate material discrimination and substance identification based on an object’s molecular structure. XRD is particularly suited to detecting constantly evolving compounds in powder, liquid or solid forms, such as ‘homemade’ explosives or narcotics, even for materials with similar densities.

Multi-level baggage and material handling operations and express forwarders are under pressure to screen huge volumes quickly and efficiently. The SDX 10060 XDi can transform this process by automating the resolution of potential explosive alarms, in turn improving both security and efficiency.

Due to its exceptional sensitivity, XRD technology can also be very effectively deployed to support customs agencies in screening for a range of contraband items including narcotics, helping to mitigate ever-growing threats to society.

Jerome de Chassey, President of Smiths Detection, commented: “We are immensely excited to announce the launch of the SDX 10060 XDi which marks a new era in security screening. Every minute of every day our threat detection and security screening technology helps to protect people and infrastructure, and this new development highlights our commitment to making the world a safer place. X-ray Diffraction will future-proof operations for a large variety of sectors, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of future threat detection.”

The SDX 10060 XDi can integrate seamlessly with existing material and baggage handling systems and is designed to meet ECAC Standard 3.1/3.2 and TSA 7.2 plus future regulations. Certification is underway.

See how XRD will enhance security here: https://youtu.be/CkoCpsrz97I

Jerome de Chassey, President, Richard Thompson, Vice President Marketing and Strategy, and Matthew Clark, Vice President Technology, will be present at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 on 16 and 17 April, stand A145 in hall 5.1.

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 70 years of field-tested experience, Smiths Detection deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological agents, and narcotics – helping make the world a safer place.

For more information visit: http://www.smithsdetection.com/diffraction

About the SDX 10060 XDi:

The Smiths Detection SDX 10060 XDi leverages cutting-edge X-ray Diffraction (XRD) technology to offer unparalleled material discrimination and substance identification capabilities. By generating a unique ‘diffraction fingerprint’, it can accurately distinguish between substances with similar densities, making it exceptionally effective for identifying homemade explosives and narcotics in various forms. This advanced detection system is especially beneficial for high-volume, high-speed applications such as baggage screening at airports and parcel processing, where it enhances security and operational efficiency.

Discover how the SDX 10060 XDI can elevate your security screening operations here: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/sdx-10060-xdi/

