Skyhigh Security’s Scott Goree and Jeff Tripp Recognized as 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Skyhigh Security announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Scott Goree, vice president of global partners and alliances, and Jeff Tripp, senior director of channel sales in the Americas, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This list recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.





Scott Goree joined Skyhigh Security only a few months after the company was launched in 2022, and he’s since been recognized twice as a channel chief by CRN. His leadership and guidance were instrumental in the launch of Skyhigh Security’s Altitude Partner Program, which celebrates its one-year anniversary this week, as well as its continued success and evolution. Since the program’s debut, Skyhigh Security has more than doubled its channel sourced bookings and increased renewal rates.

In addition to his work on channel strategy and initiatives, Goree also drives change through his values. As a veteran of the US Air Force, he champions diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout company processes such as hiring, problem-solving, and leading others. Goree plays an important role in ensuring Skyhigh Security cultivates an environment where diverse perspectives and lived experiences are not only welcome, but encouraged.

Jeff Tripp has also been with Skyhigh Security in the role of senior director of channel sales in the Americas since its beginning. With an unwavering commitment to the channel and Skyhigh Security’s ecosystem of partners, Tripp has played a pivotal role in expanding Skyhigh Security’s market presence across the Americas. His proven ability to build strong, collaborative partnerships that emphasize mutual growth and shared success has helped expand the reach of Skyhigh Security’s solutions across diverse markets. He is also valued for his wealth of knowledge around cloud security and regulatory compliance.

Goree, Tripp, and their teams also collaborated with Skyhigh Security’s internal sales engineers and external training company on the innovative “Skyhigh Skydiver” training and enablement platform, which allows partners to certify on Skyhigh sales and pre-sales technical training.

“To anyone at Skyhigh Security who has had the honor of working with Scott Goree or Jeff Tripp, this recognition will come as no surprise,” said Gee Rittenhouse, CEO of Skyhigh Security. “Scott and Jeff are the heartbeat of our channel program and their leadership is irreplaceable. We thank them for their continued influence in our success supporting technology partners, value-added resellers, and managed service providers across the channel landscape.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.

