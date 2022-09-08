<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Sklip Gets Approval To Test Skin Cancer Triage At Home With Patients Using Artificial Intelligence

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sklip Inc is excited to announce that it has received academic hospital based institutional review board (IRB) approval to clinically test Sklip artificial intelligence (AI) skin cancer triage with patients in home settings. Sklip System AI, which previously received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Designation status, is a software as a medical device (SaMD) tool that uses proprietary artificial intelligence technology to triage skin cancers using digital dermoscopy images. Sklip makes it easy for professional and health conscious (patient) users to acquire these images on their own smartphones when using a patent pending Sklip dermatoscope attachment. The Sklip attachment does not require an adapter and when aligned with a smartphone rear facing camera, allows the user to take high-definition medical grade images of self-selected moles of concern. The use of Sklip System AI can identify early signs of skin cancer with an accuracy above 95%.

This IRB approval marks the next step in the Sklip’s progression towards FDA Clearance review of Sklip System AI for safe, effective and regulated consumer use. Used as a home-based digital health tool, Sklip artificial intelligence triage has the potential to reduce wait times to see a dermatologist from an average of 6 months to 10 days.

Statistics show that skin cancer is an increasing public health concern with 1 in 5 Americans developing skin cancer in their lifetime and more than two people dying from skin cancer every hour. Dermoscopy use in dermatology offices is the standard of care and making Sklip System Artificial Intelligence available with in American homes can potentially improve earlier triage and detection of skin cancers. Early identification of melanoma skin cancer before it becomes invasive can increase 5-year survival rates from 24% to 99%.

The company was founded by husband and wife, European trained dermatologists, Alexander Witkowski MD, PhD and Joanna Ludzik MD, PhD, who currently practice dermatology in the United States. They have built the Sklip team with a common belief in precision healthcare for all, through improved access and lowered costs. Their work aims to bring innovative tools and technology to the American healthcare system.

SKLIP Inc. www.sklipapp.com for news and press material.

For more information, please call Paul Greer 503-341-5560

