SharkNinja to Participate in the 26th Annual ICR Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced that the company will be participating in the 26th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. SharkNinja is hosting a presentation that is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.


The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay. The webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.sharkninja.com.

About SharkNinja, Inc.

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN) is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 2,800 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit SharkNinja.com and follow @SharkNinja.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

IR@sharkninja.com

Anna Kate Heller

ICR

SharkNinja@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Sarah McKinney

VP, Corporate Communications

PR@sharkninja.com

