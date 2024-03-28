Home Business Wire SHARGE Launches Official Website in Germany, Expanding Global Presence
Business Wire

SHARGE Launches Official Website in Germany, Expanding Global Presence

di Business Wire

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading global tech company SHARGE, is excited to announce the launch of its official website in Germany. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow its global footprint and offer its cutting-edge products to a wider audience.

The new German website provides German consumers with easy access to the brand’s top-of-the-line charging solutions. To celebrate the launch of the German official website, SHARGE will be offering exclusive deals for a limited time. Visit de.sharge.com to check out more.

Among the featured products are:

Shargeek 170 is the latest large-capacity power bank of SHARGE, featuring a unique design and powerful performance such as multiple fast-charging ports. It’s one of the most popular products.

  1. 3-device Fast Charging
  2. 170W Max Output & 140W Max Input
  3. 24,000mAh All-day Power
  4. Smart Display
  5. IP66 Water Resistant

ICEMAG is the pioneer in magnetic power banks featuring cutting-edge active cooling technology and sleek, ice-cool transparent exterior that not only makes a style statement but also reveals the intricate machinery within.

  1. Ice-cool transparent design
  2. Active cooling fan
  3. Full-spectrum dynamic RGB
  4. 10,000mAh large capacity

SHARGE Disk is a perfect M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure for EDC devices. Weighing in at a mere 24g and designed to fit in your pocket, SHARGE Disk combines compactness with powerful features.

  1. Pocket size
  2. Active cooling fan. Cools down SSD by 20 ℃
  3. Up to 10Gbps transfer
  4. Cable-free with USB-C male port
  5. Tool-free SSD assembly

About SHARGE

Founded in 2020, SHARGE is a leading innovator in the power supply industry. Products including Shargeek 100, Shargeek 170, ICEMAG, SHARGE Disk and Retro 67 enjoy widespread acclaim for their cutting-edge design.

Going forward, SHARGE will keep dedicated to personal & outdoor power solutions, high-power fast charging technology, and other premium & advanced tech products, aiming to be a pioneer on the path to carbon neutrality and sustainable future.

For more information about SHARGE and its products, please visit de.sharge.com.

Contacts

Jasmine Liang

marketing@sharge.com

Articoli correlati

Generational Group Advises Britton Marketing & Design Group in its Sale to BrandStar

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading middle market investment bank for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale...
Continua a leggere

Amish Patel Joins Sierra Space as Chief Operating Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Former Rocket Lab and SpaceX Executive Joins Sierra Space as Company Experiences Significant Revenue Growth Across Expansive Program PortfolioLOUISVILLE,...
Continua a leggere

EverEx Secures iF Design Award for “MORA,” a Leading Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverEx, a musculoskeletal digital healthcare startup in South Korea, has been honored with the world-renowned design...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php