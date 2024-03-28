SHARGE Launches Official Website in Germany, Expanding Global Presence

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading global tech company SHARGE, is excited to announce the launch of its official website in Germany. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow its global footprint and offer its cutting-edge products to a wider audience.
The new German website provides German consumers with easy access to the brand’s top-of-the-line charging solutions. To celebrate the launch of the German official website, SHARGE will be offering exclusive deals for a limited time. Visit de.sharge.com to check out more.
Among the featured products are:
Shargeek 170 is the latest large-capacity power bank of SHARGE, featuring a unique design and powerful performance such as multiple fast-charging ports. It’s one of the most popular products.
- 3-device Fast Charging
- 170W Max Output & 140W Max Input
- 24,000mAh All-day Power
- Smart Display
- IP66 Water Resistant
ICEMAG is the pioneer in magnetic power banks featuring cutting-edge active cooling technology and sleek, ice-cool transparent exterior that not only makes a style statement but also reveals the intricate machinery within.
- Ice-cool transparent design
- Active cooling fan
- Full-spectrum dynamic RGB
- 10,000mAh large capacity
SHARGE Disk is a perfect M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure for EDC devices. Weighing in at a mere 24g and designed to fit in your pocket, SHARGE Disk combines compactness with powerful features.
- Pocket size
- Active cooling fan. Cools down SSD by 20 ℃
- Up to 10Gbps transfer
- Cable-free with USB-C male port
- Tool-free SSD assembly
About SHARGE
Founded in 2020, SHARGE is a leading innovator in the power supply industry. Products including Shargeek 100, Shargeek 170, ICEMAG, SHARGE Disk and Retro 67 enjoy widespread acclaim for their cutting-edge design.
Going forward, SHARGE will keep dedicated to personal & outdoor power solutions, high-power fast charging technology, and other premium & advanced tech products, aiming to be a pioneer on the path to carbon neutrality and sustainable future.
For more information about SHARGE and its products, please visit de.sharge.com.
Contacts
Jasmine Liang
marketing@sharge.com