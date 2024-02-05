Sevco Security’s Trace Sheridan Named a CRN® 2024 Channel Chief

Sheridan Recognized for Quick Growth of Sevco’s Recently Launched Channel Program

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sevco Security, the cloud-native CAASM platform that delivers the industry’s most accurate, continuously updated IT asset inventory, today announced Trace Sheridan, Sevco’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, has been recognized on the 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. Released annually by CRN, the Channel Chiefs list showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized on the prestigious 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list,” said Sheridan. “The Sevco Channel Partner Program’s rapid growth would not be possible without our dedicated partners and their unwavering commitment to bolster businesses’ cyber security posture by helping them find the right tools to provide accurate visibility into IT assets and properly mitigate today’s cybersecurity threats.”





The Sevco Channel Partner Program officially launched in November 2023 alongside a Sevco Channel Partner sales performance incentive fund (SPIFF) program that rewards channel partner representatives for driving new deals and evaluations with Sevco.

Since its inception, Sheridan has played a key role in growing Sevco’s Channel Partner Program, which enables more businesses to access Sevco’s award-winning 4D-Asset Intelligence Platform through partner sales. Sevco’s 4D Asset Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive, real-time asset visibility across an organization’s IT environment. Armed with real-time visibility and the industry’s most accurate asset intelligence, security teams leveraging Sevco’s platform can make faster, evidence-based decisions to close security gaps that appear when enterprise devices are left unprotected.

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about the Sevco Channel Partner Program or the Sevco Channel Partner SPIFF, which is extended to run through Spring 2024, please contact channel@sevco.io.

About Sevco Security

Sevco is the cloud-native CAASM platform delivering the industry’s most accurate, real-time security asset inventory. Hundreds of companies rely on Sevco’s 4D Asset Intelligence engine to bridge the gap between IT and security teams. By providing a continuously updated inventory of assets across IT, public/private cloud, IoT devices, operational technology (OT), supply chain, contractors and remote users, Sevco autonomously identifies and closes previously unknown security gaps, while dramatically improving incident response. Sevco’s patented asset telemetry uncovers significant security gaps and out-of-compliance assets in every deployment without fail. Founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, Sevco is backed by SYN Ventures, .406 Ventures, Accomplice, and Bill Wood Ventures. For more information, visit https://sevcosecurity.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SevcoSec.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

