Semtech Enabling the Future of Edge and Access Networks for the Cable Operators

The Cable Multiple Systems Operator (MSO) market is facing a challenge. In the move from 10Gbps to 100Gbps, operators need to future-proof and stay relevant in the new digital content era. Enabling this data-transmission transition over long distances (80km and longer) requires a great deal of power efficiency for optical module components. Semtech is making this revolution possible through its new FiberEdge chipsets, dedicated to enabling this transition.

This transition is expected to begin next year and last over the next decade. “ Semtech is here, now, to help cable operators prepare for this future,” said Raza Khan, director of marketing, wireless in Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “ This enables cable operators to upgrade the bandwidth in their networks, supporting the rollout of 5G-Advanced and 6G networks.

The FiberEdge GN1740 Linear Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) and GN1796 Driver are the pillars of this new chipset, embodying Semtech’s dedication to cutting-edge design and a relentless pursuit of power efficiency. Engineered for operations requiring ultra-low power consumption and compatibility with industrial temperatures, these components are at the forefront of enabling compact, energy-efficient solutions for 100Gbps QSFP28 Coherent-lite modules.

This development comes in response to the growing demand for 100Gbps ZR technology, essential for boosting bandwidth and service capabilities across various network infrastructures. The 100Gbps coherent dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technology, integral to these advancements, facilitates the transmission of large data volumes over considerable distances. It’s particularly beneficial for applications in mobile mid-haul, backhaul, cable access, and business services, offering a substantial performance leap over traditional 10Gbps DWDM or 100Gbps grey fiber links.

“ Semtech is very proud to have deep customer engagements that enable us to develop leading ICs for market needs. 100Gbps ZR is a new segment that we are very excited about. This will enable cable operators to future proof themselves in anticipation of this sea-change in transmission requirements. We have taken our time to differentiate and create a chipset product that will exceed customer power, cost and performance specifications,” said Raza Khan. “ The chipset supports a total typical power consumption of 1.2W, while exceeding the performance requirements in a coherent system. The FiberEdge chipset is designed to be small in die size, enabling easy integration into a 100Gbps coherent optical subassembly (COSA).”

Semtech’s commitment to innovation is further underscored by its comprehensive portfolio, including the 5G wireless Tri-Edge™ CDR and FiberEdge TIA ranges, catering to a wide array of network technology needs.

Visitors to Semtech’s private demo booth at OFC 2024 will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the capabilities of the latest FiberEdge chipset.

Learn more about Semtech’s FiberEdge portfolio here. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

Semtech’s 5G wireless Tri-Edge™ CDR portfolio includes:

GN2255: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2256: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 CDR with Integrated EML / MZMDriver

Semtech’s 5G wireless FiberEdge® TIA portfolio includes:

GN1300: 24-28Gbps TIA for PIN ROSA applications

GN1400: 24-28Gbps TIA for APD system applications

GN1700: 50Gbps linear PAM4 TIA

New – GN1796: 4x25GB linear TIA for 100Gbps ZR Coherent Lite

New – GN1740: 4x25GB driver for 100Gbps ZR Coherent Lite

Semtech’s comprehensive 5G wireless ClearEdge® CDR portfolio includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated EML / MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps CDR with Integrated TIA

