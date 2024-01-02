Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Present at Needham Growth Conference

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conference:
Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Fireside Chat Time: 8:45 – 9:25 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
The conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Semrush’s investor relations website at investors.semrush.com
About Semrush
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with approximately 106,800 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.
