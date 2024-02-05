Security Compass Announces Acquisition of Kontra from ThriveDX, Expanding its Application Security Training Offerings

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applicationsecurity—Security Compass, The Security by Design Company, today announces the acquisition of application security training software provider Kontra from ThriveDX, the global leader in cyber training and talent development. The acquisition marks a pivotal step forward in Security Compass’s ongoing mission to empower businesses with application security solutions centered on a Security by Design approach.





“The acquisition of Kontra marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a world where we can trust technology. Kontra’s unique approach to Application Security Training, combined with our existing solutions, greatly enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive and engaging application security training. This acquisition is aligned with our focus on relevant application security training for developers. It enriches our portfolio of just-in-time, contextual training, and our Secure Software Practitioner suites, co-branded with ISC2.” said Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass.

Gyan Chawdhary, founder of Kontra, also expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter for the product. “When I started Kontra, it was about developing a new way for developers to learn about application security,” said Chawdhary. “Joining forces with Security Compass accelerates our vision, combining our interactive training expertise with their global reach, marquee customers and application security solutions. It’s a perfect synergy for advancing developer cybersecurity education.”

“We’re excited to embark on this promising partnership with Security Compass,” stated Dan Vigdor, Co-CEO, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ThriveDX. “With the innovative Kontra product now under their umbrella, we believe Security Compass will play a pivotal role in bringing it to broader audiences.”

This acquisition strengthens Security Compass’s ongoing commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity training solutions. Kontra, known for hands-on training labs and a best in class developer experience, complements Security Compass’s existing offerings, including Application Security Training, SD Elements and Just-In-Time Training. Customers of both Security Compass and Kontra can look forward to an expanded suite of training options tailored to a diverse range of learning preferences and needs.

About Security Compass



Security Compass, the Security by Design Company, is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, enabling organizations to shift left and build secure applications by design. Integrated directly with existing DevSecOps tools and workflows, SD Elements, a threat modeling, compliance and automated security requirements solution, and Application Security Training help organizations release secure and compliant software to market quickly at enterprise scale. Security Compass is a pioneer in the application security market and the trusted solution provider to leading financial and technology organizations, renowned global brands across multiple industries, the U.S. Department of Defense and multiple government agencies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in the U.S. and UK. For more information, please visit www.securitycompass.com.

About ThriveDX



ThriveDX is the global leader in cybersecurity training and workforce development, solving the cyber talent shortage and skills gap, by reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry. We provide end-to-end human factor security solutions, including professional cybersecurity bootcamps, phishing and awareness simulations, application security training and beyond. We collaborate with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government agencies to serve millions of learners and thousands of organizations globally. The ThriveDX team is composed of military-trained cyber experts, industry veterans, and seasoned educators united in the mission to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity, and encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion across industries. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com.

