Seagate Launches Lyve Cloud Analytics Platform to Optimize Machine Learning Operations and Accelerate Innovation

Lyve Cloud Analytics platform will help enterprises save costs and yield massive productivity improvements

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of Lyve™ Cloud Analytics platform, a complete cloud-based analytics solution that includes storage, compute, and analytics, to help Lyve Cloud customers lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) and accelerate time to value with their DataOps and MLOps (machine learning operations). Adding the analytics capability to the most frictionless cloud storage, Seagate enables enterprises to activate their stored data in an open data lake architecture for analytics at petabyte scale, further accelerating time to implementation and innovation, yielding up to 40% cost saving compared to other available offerings in the market.

In today’s datasphere, multicloud has become a mainstream cloud strategy for enterprises, but complex data access challenges and unpredictable costs hinder optimal data utilization. These challenges pose even larger roadblocks for data-intensive industries where enterprises rely heavily on the vast amount of collected data to train their data analytics, AI, and machine learning systems. According to the research firm Gartner, only 53% of AI projects achieve production from prototype due to the lack of right tools to scale.

Leveraging its own leading manufacturing experience, Seagate is offering pre-configured full-stack analytics code solutions for time-series, tabular data management, and image analytics along with included professional services that can dramatically reduce time to implement analytics in a production environment from 12-18 months to less than 4 months.

“With the increasing use of data analytics and AI to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and innovation for business growth, the introduction of Lyve Cloud Analytics platform was the most sought-after feature for Lyve Cloud,” said Ravi Naik, chief information officer and executive vice president storage services for Seagate. “Through Lyve Cloud Analytics platform, we allow our customers to break data silos and harness the power of data. We believe the platform with our professional services will make critical decision making easier, leading to higher efficiency, faster innovation, and business growth in the long run.”

As one of the largest data storage manufacturers, Seagate too had to equip itself with the right cloud infrastructure. Every day, Seagate’s seven large-scale AI-enabled manufacturing sites around the world generate over 50TB of image and parametric data, which are added to its 15PB data lake and made available for analytics.

“As Seagate strives for best-in-class quality and efficiency, we have invested heavily in analytics and AI. One of the biggest improvements is in our wafer manufacturing process where we successfully removed a number of the tens of thousands of steps in the overall production process,” said Sthitie Bom, senior engineering director at Seagate Technology. “Within a two-year period, through the analytics framework developed by the Seagate team, we increased the number of skippable sampling steps by 150% which allowed us to significantly reduce wafer cycle time. We anticipate an additional three-fold increase as our analytics framework advances within the Lyve Cloud Analytics platform over the coming years, resulting in significant capital savings.”

Lyve Cloud Analytics platform will benefit enterprises in manufacturing and other multi-petabyte data scale industries, including semiconductor, healthcare, retail, energy, and more. The pre-configured full-stack offering in partnership and integration with various leading analytics and computing providers presents enterprises with a smart and out-of-the-box solution to innovate and grow their business.

