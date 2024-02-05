Scott Lebovitz Joins TPG as Partner to Lead TPG Rise Climate Infrastructure Investing

Appointment expands and enhances TPG Rise Climate’s capabilities in Infrastructure and Real Assets

SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TPG (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, announced today the appointment of Scott Lebovitz as a Partner and Head of Infrastructure for TPG Rise Climate, the firm’s dedicated climate investing platform. In this new role, Lebovitz will focus on the firm’s new strategy targeting investments in infrastructure and real assets that are critical to global decarbonization and energy transition marketplaces.

Lebovitz comes to TPG after more than 25 years at Goldman Sachs where he most recently served as a Partner and Global Co-Head and Co-CIO of Infrastructure Investing in the firm’s Asset Management Division. Throughout his tenure at Goldman Sachs, Lebovitz held a number of leadership roles across merchant banking, private equity, and infrastructure. Since joining the infrastructure business in 2018, Lebovitz and his team have invested over $6.5 billion into 17 companies globally. He will join TPG in the second half of 2024 and will be based in New York.

TPG Rise Climate and its new Transition Infrastructure strategy are part of TPG’s $18 billion global impact investing platform, TPG Rise. TPG Rise Climate was launched in 2021 to make investments across asset classes in climate solutions around the world. Lebovitz joins a TPG Rise Climate senior leadership team that includes Partners Ed Beckley, Jonathan Garfinkel, and Marc Mezvinsky, in addition to Jim Coulter and Hank Paulson.

“We see substantial capital deployment opportunities to build real assets in the future, both within our current TPG Rise Climate portfolio and across the broader climate sector. TPG Rise Climate Transition Infrastructure will be a natural evolution of our climate investing platform, offering our clients a risk-return profile positioned between core infrastructure and private equity. Scott’s extensive experience in this market makes him ideally suited to drive the ongoing build-out of our climate infrastructure strategy,” said Jim Coulter, TPG Founding Partner and Managing Partner of TPG Rise Climate.

About TPG

TPG (NASDAQ: TPG) is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $212 billion1 of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

1 As of September 30, 2023, including AUM attributable to TPG Angelo Gordon on a pro forma basis.

Contacts

Media

TPG



Ari Cohen



media@tpg.com

(415) 743-1550