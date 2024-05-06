Rocket Lab Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Reflecting Year-on-Year Revenue Growth of 69%, Sequential Quarterly Growth of 55%, and Continued Growth in Q2 2024

Rocket Lab also provided a major update on the progress of its new rocket Neutron, including that it has completed its first Archimedes engine build and has begun its engine test campaign in Mississippi

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLB–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said: “Rocket Lab has had a strong start to the year, with our four Electron missions in Q1 marking an accelerated cadence of launches this year and maintaining our status as operators of the United States’ second most frequently launched rocket. Most recently we were awarded close to $50 million across two mission contracts post quarter for the United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command: the Victus Haze responsive space demonstration with Electron and a Rocket Lab Pioneer-class satellite that must launch within 24 hours’ notice, and the next mission in the Space Systems Command’s Space Test Program that will lift-off from our launch pad in Virginia. Both missions are a further demonstration of Rocket Lab as a trusted partner to the Department of Defense for assured access to space, coming off the back of our fifth overall national security launch for the National Reconnaissance Office which we flew before quarter-end in March.

“In our Space Systems business, execution on our $515m constellation build program for the Space Development Agency has begun in earnest with a successful program kick-off, completed preliminary design studies for the constellation’s 18 spacecraft, and the selection and onboarding of the program’s subcontractors who will contribute across various mission requirements. Other major spacecraft programs, including our 17 spacecraft constellation build for MDA and Globalstar, our twin spacecraft to Mars for the NASA ESCAPADE mission, and our mission support and reentry spacecraft for Varda, also cleared significant delivery, build, and test milestones that advance the programs and maintain schedule for launches or deliveries this year.

“For Neutron, we’ve also achieved major development milestones to date this year, including the first assembly of an Archimedes engine, now ready for a hot fire engine test campaign at our facilities at NASA Stennis in Mississippi. The Archimedes test site at Stennis is also now commissioned and ready to support the upcoming test campaign, the results of which will be the driver of Neutron’s expected date for first launch. Now with a complete engine, we’re through some of the unknowns in the development program and can update the schedule for first flight accordingly, which we have adjusted to no earlier than mid-2025.

“Other developments across the program include major installations at the Neutron launch pad in Wallops, Virginia, such as completed concrete pours for the site’s launch mount and finalization of the site’s 278 ft water tower, forever changing the Wallops Island skyline and marking an exciting new era in Neutron’s path to first launch.”

First Quarter 2024 Business Highlights:

Closed Q1 2024 with $1+ billion in backlog.

Successfully launched four Electron missions for commercial and national security customers across our launch sites in the United States and New Zealand.

Successful program kick-off as the prime contractor for a $515m Space Development Agency contract to design, build and operate 18 satellites for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta.

Meaningful progress made on the production and testing of two Rocket Lab spacecraft for NASA’s ESCAPADE mission to Mars.

Successfully returned a spacecraft to Earth for Varda in a world-first in-space manufacturing mission, enabling Varda’s payload of pharmaceutical crystals made in space to return to Earth.

Progressed major infrastructure milestones at Launch Complex 3 for Neutron, including foundations for the launch mount, water tower and liquid oxygen tanks.

Business Highlights Since March 31, 2024:

First launch of the quarter successfully completed for KAIST and NASA.

Completed the assembly of an Archimedes engine for the first time ahead of upcoming engine test campaign at NASA Stennis in Mississippi.

Completed major infrastructure installations at Launch Complex 3 for Neutron in Virginia, including the final concrete pour for Neutron’s launch mount and finalization of the site’s 278 ft water tower.

Awarded a $32 million end-to-end launch-plus-spacecraft contract with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command for a 24-hour notice responsive space demonstration.

Awarded a second U.S. Space Force launch contract valued at $14.49 million for the Space System Command’s Space Test Program (STP).

Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, Rocket Lab expects:

Revenue between $105 million and $110 million.

Space Systems revenue between $77 million and $81 million.

Launch Services revenue between $28 million and $29 million.

GAAP Gross Margins between 24% and 26%.

Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 30% and 32%.

GAAP Operating Expenses between $74 million and $76 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $62 million and $64 million.

Expected Interest Expense (Income), net $1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million to $25 million.

Basic Shares Outstanding of 494 million.

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q2 2024 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $14 million to $15 million in Q2 2024.

Conference Call Information

Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our first quarter, to provide our outlook for the second quarter, and other updates.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/events-and-presentations/events.

Notes to Editor: All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

+ USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

+ ADJUSTED EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

+ OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP gross profit, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 92,767 $ 54,895 Cost of revenues 68,593 48,538 Gross profit 24,174 6,357 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 38,504 23,905 Selling, general and administrative 28,749 28,469 Total operating expenses 67,253 52,374 Operating loss (43,079 ) (46,017 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (898 ) (685 ) Gain on foreign exchange 311 134 Other (expense) income, net (589 ) 1,477 Total other (expense) income, net (1,176 ) 926 Loss before income taxes (44,255 ) (45,091 ) Provision for income taxes (5 ) (526 ) Net loss $ (44,260 ) $ (45,617 ) Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab USA, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 489,994,709 476,199,710

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 (unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,929 $ 162,518 Marketable securities, current 126,593 82,255 Accounts receivable, net 31,167 35,176 Contract assets 14,895 12,951 Inventories 99,901 107,857 Prepaids and other current assets 78,606 66,949 Assets held for sale 8,532 9,016 Total current assets 725,623 476,722 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 148,087 145,409 Intangible assets, net 66,845 68,094 Goodwill 71,020 71,020 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 56,870 59,401 Right-of-use assets – finance leases 14,827 14,987 Marketable securities, non-current 68,566 79,247 Restricted cash 3,849 3,916 Deferred income tax assets, net 3,353 3,501 Other non-current assets 22,884 18,914 Total assets $ 1,181,924 $ 941,211 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 25,995 $ 29,303 Accrued expenses 9,091 5,590 Employee benefits payable 13,934 16,342 Contract liabilities 150,535 139,338 Current installments of long-term borrowings 10,996 17,764 Other current liabilities 21,911 15,036 Total current liabilities 232,462 223,373 Non-current liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 343,829 — Long-term borrowings, net, excluding current installments 52,717 87,587 Non-current operating lease liabilities 54,101 56,099 Non-current finance lease liabilities 15,177 15,238 Deferred tax liabilities 530 426 Other non-current liabilities 4,162 3,944 Total liabilities 702,978 386,667 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 492,670,716 and 488,923,055 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 1,148,484 1,176,484 Accumulated deficit (667,786 ) (623,526 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,801 ) 1,537 Total stockholders’ equity 478,946 554,544 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,181,924 $ 941,211

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (unaudited; in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (44,260 ) $ (45,617 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,313 7,033 Stock-based compensation expense 13,093 14,036 Loss on disposal of assets 3 5 Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt 1,330 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 639 709 Noncash lease expense 1,491 988 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration (271 ) 300 Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (842 ) (1,147 ) Deferred income taxes 78 420 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,939 (14,116 ) Contract assets (1,944 ) (3,109 ) Inventories 7,509 (6,712 ) Prepaids and other current assets (5,303 ) (10,035 ) Other non-current assets (4,266 ) 103 Trade payables (1,673 ) 11,305 Accrued expenses 3,200 403 Employee benefits payables (622 ) 1,294 Contract liabilities 11,205 17,292 Other current liabilities 6,729 2,305 Non-current lease liabilities (1,425 ) (891 ) Other non-current liabilities 489 49 Net cash used in operating activities (2,588 ) (25,385 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, equipment and software (19,177 ) (12,674 ) Purchases of marketable securities (79,359 ) (76,394 ) Maturities of marketable securities 46,280 78,099 Net cash used in investing activities (52,256 ) (10,969 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and public warrants 943 771 Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 507 1,202 Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes 5,119 3,078 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (5,163 ) (1,915 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (1,000 ) Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes (43,168 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 355,000 — Repayments on Trinity Loan Agreement (43,215 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (11,226 ) — Finance lease principal payments (90 ) (78 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 258,707 2,058 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (519 ) 127 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 203,344 (34,169 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 166,434 245,871 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 369,778 $ 211,702

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (unaudited; in thousands) The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 NET LOSS $ (44,260 ) $ (45,617 ) Depreciation 4,924 3,713 Amortization 3,389 3,320 Stock-based compensation expense 13,093 14,036 Transaction costs 372 165 Interest expense, net 898 685 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (271 ) 300 Performance reserve escrow — 1,838 Provision for income taxes 5 526 Gain on foreign exchange (311 ) (134 ) Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (842 ) (1,165 ) Loss on disposal of assets 3 5 Employee retention credit — (3,841 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,330 — ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (21,670 ) $ (26,169 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Gross profit $ 24,174 $ 6,357 Stock-based compensation 3,503 3,813 Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease 1,743 1,710 Performance reserve escrow — 57 Employee retention credit — (2,130 ) Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 29,420 $ 9,807 Non-GAAP Gross margin 31.7 % 17.9 % GAAP Research and development, net $ 38,504 $ 23,905 Stock-based compensation (3,985 ) (5,022 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (229 ) (9 ) Employee retention credit — 631 Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 34,290 $ 19,505 GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 28,749 $ 28,469 Stock-based compensation (5,605 ) (5,201 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (932 ) (1,434 ) Transaction costs (372 ) (165 ) Performance reserve escrow — (1,781 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 271 (300 ) Employee retention credit — 1,080 Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 22,111 $ 20,668 GAAP Operating expenses $ 67,253 $ 52,374 Stock-based compensation (9,590 ) (10,223 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (1,161 ) (1,443 ) Transaction costs (372 ) (165 ) Performance reserve escrow — (1,781 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 271 (300 ) Employee retention credit — 1,711 Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 56,401 $ 40,173 GAAP Operating loss $ (43,079 ) $ (46,017 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 16,098 15,651 Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (26,981 ) $ (30,366 ) GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ (1,176 ) $ 926 Gain on foreign exchange (311 ) (134 ) Loss on disposal of assets 3 5 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,330 — Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ (154 ) $ 797

