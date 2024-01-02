Rion to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCHESTER, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rion, a leader in regenerative medicine and exosome technology, today announced Dr. Atta Behfar, Co-Founder, will present at the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 02:00 PM. The presentation will showcase Rion’s breakthrough developments in platelet-derived regenerative exosome technology and its significant impact across various regenerative medicine therapeutic areas.





“I am honored to be presenting at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, and to have the opportunity to share with other industry leaders our breakthrough regenerative exosome technology as we build a new therapeutic platform,” said Dr. Atta Behfar, Co-Founder of Rion. “This platform allows us to highlight Rion’s significant contributions to regenerative medicine and discuss our innovative regenerative exosome technology with a global audience.”

About Rion

Rion is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing innovative exosome therapeutics based on platelet-derived regenerative exosomes. Rion has built a proprietary exosome engineering and manufacturing platform for Platelet Exosome Product (PEPTM), an innovative and commercially viable biologic platform that optimizes the therapeutic power of exosomes for regenerative medicine. RION was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

Contacts

