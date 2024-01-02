Home Business Wire Rion to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

Rion to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

ROCHESTER, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rion, a leader in regenerative medicine and exosome technology, today announced Dr. Atta Behfar, Co-Founder, will present at the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 02:00 PM. The presentation will showcase Rion’s breakthrough developments in platelet-derived regenerative exosome technology and its significant impact across various regenerative medicine therapeutic areas.


“I am honored to be presenting at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, and to have the opportunity to share with other industry leaders our breakthrough regenerative exosome technology as we build a new therapeutic platform,” said Dr. Atta Behfar, Co-Founder of Rion. “This platform allows us to highlight Rion’s significant contributions to regenerative medicine and discuss our innovative regenerative exosome technology with a global audience.”

About Rion

Rion is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing innovative exosome therapeutics based on platelet-derived regenerative exosomes. Rion has built a proprietary exosome engineering and manufacturing platform for Platelet Exosome Product (PEPTM), an innovative and commercially viable biologic platform that optimizes the therapeutic power of exosomes for regenerative medicine. RION was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

Contacts

Scott McCrea at mccrea@riontx.com

Articoli correlati

Hexcel Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter of...
Continua a leggere

American Medical Association (AMA) Grants Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc.’s AI-Powered Coronary Heart Disease Detection Test, PrecisionCHD, a Dedicated CPT PLA Reimbursement Code

Business Wire Business Wire -
Obtaining a CPT PLA code marks a key milestone in securing reimbursement from federal and private payers for, and...
Continua a leggere

Nextracker Announces Completion of Its Separation from Flex

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextracker Inc. (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php