RingCentral Modernizes Patient Care Communications for Healthcare Organizations With New EHR Integrations and Generative AI

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-first global enterprise cloud communications, video, webinars, hybrid events, and contact center solutions, today announced a unified patient care solution for healthcare organizations worldwide. New integrations with Electronic Health Record (EHR) providers, including industry titans Epic, Cerner, and AllScripts, combined with RingCentral’s AI-powered communications suite bridge gaps in the patient engagement journey and simplify workflows. Powered by a new partnership with patient engagement software platform SpinSci, these EHR integrations ensure optimal and secure patient experiences, improved documentation, and reduced administrative burden.





“The healthcare industry is undergoing a massive transformation driven by cloud technology, and now generative AI,” said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at RingCentral. “By adding powerful new healthcare specific integrations, our solution offers high-touch assistance through any digital channel — be it text, voice, or chat — to deliver a comprehensive 360 degree view of patient records, breaking down silos and enabling staff and clinicians to triage with unprecedented speed and care. When you pair this with our RingSense AI capabilities, we’re creating pathways to a smarter, more connected healthcare experience.”

Bridging the Gap in Healthcare Communication with Major EHR Integrations

This comprehensive communications integration with leading EHR systems solves common disruptive issues in the patient engagement journey, such as cumbersome patient administration, inefficient care delivery, and inadequate patient information. RingCentral’s Patient Assist feature maps all patient and healthcare provider interactions, providing cognitive insights that streamline the care process. For example, the system enables agents to know the patient’s name, call reason, and key medical record aspects without unnecessary questioning or navigating multiple applications.

Leveraging the Power of AI in Healthcare

With generative AI, healthcare providers are less burdened with manual note-taking and other administrative tasks, and can stay focused on delivering high-touch, personalized patient care. Key AI-powered capabilities of RingCentral for Healthcare include:

Automated Calling Experiences: AI-enabled virtual agents automate common inquiries or gather information before transferring patients to an agent. For providers, auto-blended inbound/outbound queues handle fluctuating call volumes, and auto-dialers handle high-volume programs, such as promos or surveys, simplifying workflows.

Data-Driven Insights for Healthcare Management: Analysis of patient interactions offer insights into operational efficiencies and patient needs. With call monitoring and omnichannel analytics across patient touchpoints, managers can optimize Primary Care Network (PCN) performance.

Appointment Scheduling and Follow-up: AI tools support scheduling, reminders, and follow-ups for appointments, streamlining the process and ensuring better patient compliance.

