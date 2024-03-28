RefleXion and Limbus AI Announce Technology Integration to Expedite Cancer Treatment Planning

Agreement improves radiotherapy planning workflow and the patient experience

HAYWARD, Calif. & REGINA, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LimbusAI—RefleXion Medical, Inc., a therapeutic oncology company, and Limbus AI, Inc., a provider of software solutions for cancer radiation therapy, today announced a licensing agreement to incorporate Limbus’ automated contouring software, Limbus Contour, into the RefleXion® X1 radiotherapy treatment planning system. This integration will reduce the most significant bottleneck in the patient treatment planning process, which involves delineating the tumor target from surrounding critical organs and other healthy tissue.









“Contouring is one of the most time-consuming tasks in radiotherapy planning, and often contributes to treatment delays,” said Sam Mazin, Ph.D., co-founder and chief technology officer at RefleXion. “We have found Limbus Contour’s AI-driven solution to be a technology leader in speed, accuracy and versatility. Depending on the complexity of the treatment plan, we expect contouring time reductions of up to 80%1, thus ensuring that patients receive timely treatment.

“Furthermore, this sets the stage for adapting the treatment plan immediately prior to delivery to leverage the unique and rich anatomic and biologic information produced by the X1 in image-guided and SCINTIX procedures,” continued Mazin.

Radiotherapy treatment planning begins with the patient undergoing computed tomography (CT) imaging of the tumor target. Clinicians then manually outline or “contour” both the treatment area and the nearby organs (known as organs at risk or OARs) where irradiation should be minimized. This manual process is time-consuming and often suffers from variability between clinicians, which can lead to inconsistencies in the quality of the treatment plan and limit its effectiveness. Limbus Contour employs clinically validated, deep-learning segmentation algorithms with a high level of accuracy to reduce human error and help ensure precise radiation delivery to target areas and avoidance of OARs.

“The performance of Limbus Contour software relies on the quality of the CT image,” said Karl Otto, Ph.D., CEO at Limbus AI. “X1 images demonstrate high resolution, exceptional contrast, and minimal noise and motion artifacts. This should enhance precision in distinguishing adjacent structures and yield consistent, reliable contouring results, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care possible.”

The X1 with SCINTIX® technology is a dual-treatment modality radiotherapy platform that can treat patients with FDA-cleared indicated solid tumors of any stage. Both treatment modalities, biologic and anatomic, will benefit from the efficiencies of Limbus Contour integration.

About RefleXion Medical

RefleXion is a privately held therapeutic oncology company located in Hayward, Calif., commercializing SCINTIX biology-guided radiotherapy, a novel therapy that uses a single radiotracer injection to transform cancer cells into real-time biological beacons to control external-beam radiotherapy delivery to single or multiple tumors. SCINTIX therapy is indicated for use in FDG-guided treatment of lung and bone tumors arising from either primary lung and bone cancers or resulting from metastases by other primary cancers. In addition to SCINTIX therapy, the RefleXion X1 is also FDA-cleared for conventional image-guided external-beam radiotherapy for solid tumors located anywhere in the body.

About Limbus AI

Limbus AI is dedicated to improving cancer care through the development of state-of-the-art software. The company’s machine learning-based products improve efficiency and clinical workflows in cancer radiation treatment planning. Limbus AI specializes in the creation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automatic contouring algorithms performed entirely on customers’ existing clinical workstations within the security of their own local network. These unique software solutions enable clinicians to create more accurate treatment plans more quickly, allowing for the delivery of more precise treatments throughout the course of care. Limbus AI is headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

1Hoque SMH, Pirrone G, Matrone F, Donofrio A, Fanetti G, Caroli A, Rista RS, Bortolus R, Avanzo M, Drigo A, et al. Clinical Use of a Commercial Artificial Intelligence-Based Software for Autocontouring in Radiation Therapy: Geometric Performance and Dosimetric Impact. Cancers. 2023; 15(24):5735. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers15245735

