RealPage and Bilt Launch Seamless Rewards Experience: Graphic Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

di Business Wire

A graphic is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network: RealPage, Inc. and Bilt Rewards announced a seamless rewards experience today allowing customers to build loyalty with every rent payment and enjoy valuable rewards.




To learn more, see https://www.realpage.com/lp/bilt-rewards/.

Contacts

Jennifer Bowcock

Senior Vice President, Communications & Creative, RealPage

Phone: (408) 768-8221

Email: Jennifer.Bowcock@RealPage.com

Sean Walsh

Managing Director, External Relations, Bilt Rewards

Phone: (646) 678-2858

Email: swalsh@biltrewards.com

