Real Time Medical Systems Provides Compliance Education for Value-Based Care Success at AAPACN 2024 Conference

Industry’s leading post-acute analytics solution highlights ways nurses can reduce administrative and regulatory burden while driving value-based care outcomes

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRUST Certified post-acute analytics solution, announced today its participation at the American Association for Post-Acute Care Nursing (AAPACN) 2024 Conference on April 10-13, 2024. As nurse experts gather in Hollywood, FL to connect on the latest industry information and best practices, Real Time is front and center – sharing how live, data analytics is enabling care teams to positively impact clinical outcomes and succeed in value-based initiatives.





“Real Time’s interventional analytics solution empowers post-acute clinicians to drive value-based care initiatives across the care continuum,” states Jim Staska, Senior Vice President of Sales at Real Time. “Through 24/7/365 monitoring of each patient’s documentation, Real Time’s data-driven technology turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights – helping care teams identify subtle changes in condition, address clinical issues as they occur, prioritize patients at highest risk, and improve outcomes.”

Contributing to AAPACN’s educational agenda, Real Time’s Michele Self, Clinical Account Specialist, joins Aperion Care’s Jennifer Roberts, RN, RAC-CTA, Chief Reimbursement Officer, to discuss how, post-acute analytics helps facilities better manage patient care and outcomes while ensuring compliance with the Quality Reporting Program (QRP). The session, Stay Ahead of Evolving QRP Requirements Through Data Analytics, takes place on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 9:45am – 11am ET in room Diplomat 3, and attendees will have the opportunity to share challenges and ask questions.

“I look forward to sharing the stage with Jennifer Roberts and exploring how Aperion Care has implemented data analysis into their daily workflow – helping to succeed in meeting QRP and value-based purchasing goals,” states Michele Self. “Learning how a successful multi-facility enterprise utilizes live post-acute analytics to manage care and improve care outcomes, while reducing administrative and regulatory burden – will be an invaluable experience.”

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRSUT Certified Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical, operational, and financial outcomes by reducing hospital admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency.

