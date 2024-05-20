Raise Your Rank With Turtle Beach – New Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, & Mice – Now Available

Turtle Beach’s Redesigned Top-Selling Stealth 600 Multiplatform Gaming Headset Now Features Wireless + Bluetooth, Powerful 50mm Nanoclear Drivers, a Class-Leading 80-Hour Battery Life & and Much More for the Same Attractive $99.99 MSRP

The New Stealth 500 Joins Turtle Beach’s Esteemed Family of Gaming Headsets to Deliver the Brand’s Signature Wireless Gaming Audio + Bluetooth at an Affordable $79.99 MSRP

Turtle Beach’s Atlas Air Breaks New Ground as the Industry’s First Wireless Open Back PC Gaming Headset that Delivers High-Fidelity 24-Bit Sound Quality in a Lightweight & Extremely Comfortable Design

The Vulcan II TKL Pro Keyboard with Hyper-Responsive Magnetic Hall Effect Switches & the Ultra-Lightweight at Just 47 Grams Burst II Air Wireless Mouse Headline a New Lineup of Turtle Beach PC Gaming Peripherals

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its latest assortment of high-quality, performance-driven gaming headsets, keyboards and mice, are now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.turtlebeach.com.









The new products include a completely redesigned Stealth™ 600 – Turtle Beach’s long-running top-selling $99.99 MSRP wireless multiplatform headset that’s now packed with even more features, including Bluetooth. Plus, the new Stealth™ 500 model delivers Turtle Beach’s renowned wireless gaming audio and comfort plus Bluetooth at an even more affordable $79.99 MSRP.

For PC gamers, Turtle Beach’s groundbreaking Atlas™ Air is the first wireless open back PC gaming headset featuring high-fidelity 24-bit audio. The new Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL Pro keyboard joins the highly awarded Vulcan family, debuting new hyper-responsive magnetic Hall Effect switches with variable actuation points, and the new Burst™ II Air wireless mouse is so light at just 47 grams it must be felt to be believed. The Vulcan II TKL Pro keyboard and Burst II Air mouse headline a broader lineup of new Turtle Beach PC gaming peripherals also available today.

“We’re delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response to our latest lineup of groundbreaking console and PC gaming accessories,” said Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Our redesigned $99.99 MSRP Stealth 600 wireless multiplatform headsets are on track to continue winning over gamers with the addition of an even more robust feature set for the same price that’s made it a top-performing model for years. We’re also expanding the reach of our successful Stealth family of wireless headsets to the $79.99 MSRP price point with the introduction of our new Stealth 500 model.”

Keirn continued, “For PC gamers, the Atlas Air headset is another industry first for Turtle Beach, being the first and only wireless open back PC gaming headset supporting high-quality 24-bit audio. Coupling this incredible natural sound with unmatched comfort, a wealth of features, and the right price point adds up to the Atlas Air being a PC audio category game-changer. Our innovation in PC continues with the introduction of magnetic Hall Effect sensors and keys delivering new levels of responsiveness and customization in the Vulcan II TKL Pro keyboard. And, when paired with the ultra-lightweight Burst II Air wireless mouse which is a lightning-fast featherweight at just 47 grams, these fantastic new PC products make Turtle Beach PC gaming peripherals the ones to help players raise their rank.”

The Turtle Beach gaming accessories below are all available now from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide.

Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

Available now is the newly redesigned version of Turtle Beach’s best-selling Stealth 600 wireless multiplatform headset series, now entering its third generation. This newest Stealth 600 offers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity and now features the brand’s powerful signature 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers. It also has an astounding 80-hour battery life, AI-driven microphone noise reduction and much more for the same $99.99/£99.99/€109.99 MSRP that’s made it the industry’s leading wireless gaming headset. The Designed for Xbox version is available in Black or White, as is the PlayStation® version. The PC version is available in Black.

Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 500 Wireless Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach expanded its best-selling wireless multiplatform Stealth headset series with the introduction of the new Stealth 500, providing gamers with the brand’s signature high-quality gaming audio, plus low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. It also features an adjustable floating headband and best-in-class 40-hour battery life for $79.99/£79.99/€89.99 MSRP. The Designed for Xbox Stealth 500 comes in Black, as does its PlayStation and PC counterparts.

Turtle Beach® Atlas™ Air Wireless Open Back PC Gaming Headset

For groundbreaking PC gaming audio, the Turtle Beach now has the Atlas Air – the first wireless open back PC gaming headset supporting high-fidelity 24-bit audio. The Atlas Air’s precision 40mm drivers pair with its revolutionary open back earcup design to produce ultra-clear natural audio quality for total immersion on PC. The Atlas Air is extremely comfortable and lightweight at just 301 grams – one of the lightest gaming headsets in its class. It comes equipped with low-latency 2.4GHz wireless plus Bluetooth to connect with Windows PCs, PS5® & PS4®, and mobile devices, and is also able to connect in wired mode via its 3.5mm jack and included cable. The Atlas Air also features immersive Waves 3D audio, a high-bandwidth 16kHz microphone, plus up to 50-hours of battery life for $179.99/£159.99/€179.99 MSRP. Additionally, PC gamers will be able to further customize their Atlas Air with the mod pack featuring a separate headband strap and ear cushions available in Pink, Purple, or Blue for $24.99/£29.99/€19.99 MSRP.

Turtle Beach® Vulcan II TKL Pro Magnetic Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard

The Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL Pro Magnetic Mechanical RGB PC Gaming Keyboard delivers pro-level performance in a compact TenKeyLess (TKL) footprint. Equipped with magnetic Hall Effect switches for reliable, silky smooth key presses rated at a 150M click lifecycle, the Vulcan II TKL Pro’s keys feature a fully adjustable actuation point from 0.1mm to 4mm. Plus, with the Rapid Trigger setting, PC gamers have faster, more precise movement control with less downtime between key presses. Per-key RGB, AIMO™ intelligent lighting, five on-board profiles, and analog features including controller emulation and up to three multiple inputs per key can be customized using Turtle Beach’s new Swarm™ II desktop software. The Vulcan II TKL Pro comes in Black or White and is available now for $149.99/£149.99/€159.99 MSRP.

Turtle Beach® Burst™ II Air Ultra-Lightweight Wireless PC Gaming Mouse

Turtle Beach’s Burst II Air Ultra-Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse satisfies PC gamers’ need for speed with an incredible, best-in-class 47g weight. The Burst II Air is designed for quick flick shots and the fastest players with Turtle Beach’s smooth yet precise Owl-Eye 26K DPI optical sensor with 650 IPS (16.5m/s) tracking speed. Blazing fast TITAN Optical Switches with adjustable debounce provides a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, while click tensioning and lightspeed actuation deliver unprecedented speed and precision. Dual wireless connectivity offers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless for gaming (up to 40-hours of continuous use) and Bluetooth (up to 120-hours) all in a right-handed symmetrical, solid top shell design. Included grip tape and extra PTFE skates allow players to further customize their feel. The Burst II Air comes in Black or White and is available for $99.99 /£99.99/€109.99 MSRP.

Additional new and newly relaunched Turtle Beach PC gaming peripherals include the Turtle Beach Pure™ Air and Pure SEL ultra-lightweight wireless and wired mice; the Turtle Beach Kone™ XP Air premium wireless mouse; the Turtle Beach Vulcan II and Vulcan II MAX full-size keyboards; the Turtle Beach Vulcan TKL and Vulcan II Mini Air smaller format keyboards; and the Turtle Beach Sense™ AIMO XXL mousepad. Turtle Beach’s Burst II Air, Pure Air, and Kone XP Air mice are each NVIDIA® Reflex compatible for the ultimate competitive advantage.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products (www.pdp.com) in 2024. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

