<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Radiology Startup Chiasm Is Changing the Healthcare Landscape for Patients
Business Wire

Radiology Startup Chiasm Is Changing the Healthcare Landscape for Patients

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radiology startup Chiasm has developed a platform that transforms the imaging diagnostic process of healthcare. Chiasm is designed to bridge the imaging gap for patients, giving full control of information to those who need it most. For imaging centers, it’s an online booking platform that allows patients to schedule appointments and follow ups quickly and painlessly, resulting in lower no-shows and higher retention.

The current US healthcare landscape makes it difficult for patients to access and distribute their own scans, resulting in lost information and diagnosis delays for their network of doctors. In a world dependent on fast results, this can often result in misdiagnosis. Treatment, especially with remote doctors, is bottlenecked on waiting for communication with radiologists. By keeping data in the cloud, it’s immediately at the fingertips of the patients and their providers.

Chiasm, founded by former Palantir machine learning engineer Rochelle Shen, with early employees Sabrina Singh and Josh Vorick, unlocks foundational patient rights to give people full control over their healthcare decisions. Sabrina, only 17, has previously worked on research at Solace Lifesciences, Convergent Research, and Lorentz Bio.

By booking directly with Chiasm’s radiology partners, patients get immediate access to their scans and results, and can share their information to gain secondary opinions and additional insights from a thriving ecosystem of healthcare services. Chiasm helps patients access medical opinions of brilliant minds across the country, not just those within driving distance.

The beta product is currently partnering with clinics within the California and New York areas. They look forward to helping others across the United States access their tool within the coming months.

Interested beta users should contact with inquiries at info@chiasm.xyz.

Contacts

Rochelle Shen

rochelle@chiasm.xyz

info@chiasm.xyz

Articoli correlati

OWC to Showcase Innovative Products for Media and Entertainment Industries at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award-winning storage, connectivity, and expansion solutions like the OWC Jellyfish NAS Storage Solution for Video Teams and ThunderBay Flex...
Continua a leggere

D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Leading Trading Card Marketplace PWCC on Its $175 Million Credit Facility with WhiteHawk Capital

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to leading trading card...
Continua a leggere

Triton Digital Releases Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for July 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

OWC to Showcase Innovative Products for Media and Entertainment Industries at the International Broadcasting...

Business Wire