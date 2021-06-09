QAD Partners with JK Tech to Deliver Global Consulting and Implementation Services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced it has signed a system integrator agreement with JK Tech. JK Tech is an IT consulting company offering customized software development and IT services. Under the terms of the partnership, JK Tech will implement the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio of solutions including QAD Adaptive ERP.

“JK Tech has deep knowledge and expertise in QAD, which should prove to be extremely valuable for our current and future customers,” said QAD Senior Vice President, Consulting and Transformation Services Robin Riordan. “This partnership aligns with our strategic plan of growing our partner ecosystem. JK Tech’s technology and business expertise and experience working with manufacturing companies will benefit our customers as they navigate a business climate being disrupted by a wide range of factors.”

“JK Tech is poised to drive the next wave of cloud-based enterprise solutions to enable new levels of efficiencies in business operations,” said JK Tech President and CEO Aloke Paskar. “We look forward to working closely with QAD and integrating our industry expertise with QAD’s comprehensive portfolio of agile, cloud-based ERP solutions to digitally transform our customers together.”

QAD partners expand the QAD ecosystem and strengthen its strategic position in the industries that it serves. QAD and its partners continuously evolve, broadening QAD’s expertise and footprint to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world. The QAD Global Partner Network includes over 100 partners including technology, software, channel and consulting partners.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management, to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About JK Tech

Founded in 1994, JK Tech is a leading next-generation Digital and IT services company committed to a superior experience through digital transformation. We combine technology expertise, value-driven services, and business intelligence, ensuring continuous success for clients. With our “customer delight” based approach, we simplify, strengthen and transform the businesses that are aligned with next-generation technology demands. Our strategic technology-backed solutions are designed to equip your business with the competitive edge.

JK Tech is focused on offering solutions to Automotive, Dairy, CPG, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, Manufacturing verticals. JK Tech provides functional consulting, implementation and support services for QAD customers globally and offers multiple benefits to clients through our center of excellence.

