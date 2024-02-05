Press Ganey Unveils AI-driven Products and Features at its Annual Human Experience Conference

Roadmap highlights new investments in AI-powered tools to better predict and proactively improve the human experience of healthcare

Press Ganey’s President and Chief Operating Officer Darren Dworkin provided the preview to clients and partners via a keynote focused on the impact of AI on the human experience of healthcare—highlighting how healthcare can leverage new technology to deliver safe, high-quality, and compassionate care. Dworkin announced the following products and features as part of its $500 million, five-year investment to bring technology like generative AI to its HX Platform, the industry’s most comprehensive suite of integrated solutions for experience, clinical and safety:

Predictive Rounding will enhance digital rounding strategies with an advanced machine learning (ML) algorithm that generates personalized priority scores based on patient demographics and previous discharge survey results. An enhancement to Press Ganey’s Digital Rounding offering, this feature – available now – allows care teams to proactively address patient needs and prioritize care to improve outcomes.

At the conference, Dworkin also announced Press Ganey’s investment in building its master person index, the industry’s largest database on patient, member, and consumer feedback. By connecting 5.4 billion patient encounters across the care continuum, Press Ganey’s master person index enables a more holistic view of 312 million individuals along their care journey – from consumer interactions to member engagement and patient care. Combined with AI-powered sentiment analysis on the HX Platform, the master person index will unlock powerful predictive insights, empowering providers and health plans to deliver more personalized experiences.

“With the right expertise and care, technology like generative AI can greatly improve the human experience of healthcare,” said Darren Dworkin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Press Ganey. “Our focus is ensuring the right information is available at the right time, in the right place, for the right people so that care teams and leaders can work towards their goal of ensuring safe, accessible, high-quality care.”

