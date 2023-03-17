Practifi Appoints Adrian Johnstone as New CEO

Johnstone succeeds Glenn Elliott at the helm of the rapidly-growing fintech platform that optimizes performance and workflow for wealth management professionals

CHICAGO & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, has appointed Adrian Johnstone as its new Chief Executive Officer. Johnstone succeeds co-founder and former CEO Glenn Elliott, who will maintain his role on the Practifi Board of Directors and an ownership stake.

Elliott and Johnstone founded Practifi in 2013, bringing to life the innovative tool to help financial professionals better manage organizational workflow. The firm expanded to the United States in 2017 and quickly gained traction among registered investment advisors, financial professionals and institutions. Over the last six years, Practifi has continued to design and implement industry-leading features and spearheaded strategic integrations to provide clients with greater power and scalability that streamlines client management, advisor workflow and team collaboration.

“Practifi has achieved great success in our history, and we have transitioned from the ‘start-up’ phase to the award-winning fintech platform and growth-oriented organization we are today,” said Johnstone. “Glenn’s leadership and vision have helped shape this company into what it is today, and for that, we will always be grateful. Our friendship and professional relationships span many years, and I look forward to building upon his legacy as we continue to innovate and grow.”

“It’s been a huge pleasure and an honor to lead Practifi, from our very earliest ideas through to the amazing company we are today,” said Elliott. “Now is the right time to welcome Adrian to the CEO role to take us forward through the next exciting phase of our growth.”

“Glenn’s leadership via our board will continue to inform our go-forward path, and he shares my excitement about Practifi’s future,” added Johnstone. “Our mission remains focused on driving success and delivering a superior client experience for wealth management firms. This remains central to all of our activities and we are in a strong position to achieve continued growth through innovative technological development. I am excited for what’s to come.”

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs, a range of specialist wealth industry integrations, and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Sydney, Australia, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

