PowerSchool Recognized as Winner of Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School

PowerSchool Unified Classroom®, Unified Talent™ and Naviance selected as winners in primary and secondary categories of Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence for 2022.

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, received three awards from Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence program, “The Best Tools for Back to School.” PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® was recognized as a winner in the primary category, and PowerSchool’s Unified Talent™ and Naviance were selected as winners in the secondary category.

“We are proud to be recognized by Tech & Learning as we continue to partner closely with our over 15,000 customers to provide exceptional education technology solutions for schools nationwide,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool. “Our top priority is to support students and educators with unified technology that helps them realize their full potential from pre-K through high-school and beyond.”

The 2022 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence recognized PowerSchool’s Unified Talent™ and Naviance for exceptionally supporting teaching and learning, along with PowerSchool Unified Classroom® for helping educators deliver personalized, whole child instruction, with a focus on supporting educators and students’ social emotional learning needs.

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence “The Best Tools for Back to School” is an annual program celebrating educational technology that exceptionally supports teachers and students in K-12 and higher education settings. The Back to School Awards recognize products that offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative, effective teaching and learning.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

