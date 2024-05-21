PowerFlex Kicks Off Reseller Partner Program for EV Charging Solutions at ACT Expo in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerFlex, a leader in clean technology solutions, announced the launch of its reseller partner program. The program is designed to make it easy and profitable for partners to sell PowerFlex’s electric vehicle (EV) charging software and solutions to their customers.









“We are excited to launch our reseller partner program and to be working with some of the leading companies in the EV charging industry,” said PowerFlex CEO, Raphael Declercq. “Clients see the value of bringing EV charging solutions to their facilities. With this program, we can provide our clients with the latest technology, seamless integration, and exceptional support, ensuring a smooth transition to electric mobility. Together, we are driving the future of sustainable transportation.”

The PowerFlex reseller partner program offers many benefits to partners, including:

No program fees to become a reseller

Cost-effective product to help actively sell EV charging software and solutions

Patented intelligent energy management system provides innovative charging management for small and large deployments of EV chargers

Essentials (less than 20) and Commercial subscriptions for PowerFlex X are right sized to customer needs and enable upselling opportunities

Inventory shipped from our warehouse to keep delivery times short

The PowerFlex team provides an account manager, end-to-end project support including sales & marketing collateral, training, and design reviews.

Partners can now offer comprehensive EV charging solutions and provide installation and maintenance services and their expertise in clean technology to their customers.

The PowerFlex reseller partner program is open to a variety of businesses, including:

Electrical contractors

Engineering, construction, and procurement firms

Renewables and EV charging developers

Commercial real estate firms

Parking management companies

Commercial developers and builders

Facility management companies

“We are thrilled to be a part of this reseller partner program for EV charging software and solutions,” said Brian McCormick, Director of Sales at Leading Charge. “This partnership allows us to meet our customers where they are today in their electrification journey, and it allows us to offer them a comprehensive and cutting-edge solution for their electric vehicle charging needs.”

To learn more about the PowerFlex reseller partner program, visit our website: https://www.powerflex.com/reseller-partner-program

About PowerFlex

PowerFlex is a clean technology solutions company making the transformation to carbon-free electrification and transportation possible. Our adaptive intelligent energy management platform, PowerFlex X™, monitors, controls, and co-optimizes clean energy assets like EV chargers, solar, energy storage, and microgrids — reducing overall energy costs through patented algorithms that maximize distributed energy resources.

PowerFlex is the third-largest installer of commercial rooftop solar and the fifth-largest network of Level 2 EV chargers in the United States. Our solar and storage projects offset 70,000 tons of CO2 each year, while our 10,000+ EV chargers were responsible for offsetting more than 19,000 tons of CO2 in 2023.

EDF Renewables North America and Manulife Investments back PowerFlex.

