Poptropica Moves Its Web Version to the Coolmath Games Website

Sandbox Group’s Strategic Move to Make Poptropica Exclusively Playable on Coolmath Games Gives New Life to the Classic Game

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#children—Sandbox Group, the London-based group operating a network of learning businesses, announced that it is migrating the web version of Poptropica, its online role-playing game to Coolmath Games, the Group’s casual gaming site.









Poptropica, created in 2007 by Jeff Kinney, author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid, represents an early form of the metaverse concept, prompting children to solve problems in a magical universe made up of islands that kids can explore. Suitable for children aged 6 to 15 the role-playing game has a strong educational focus, encouraging creativity and self-learning.

Poptropica was acquired by Sandbox Group in May 2015 and the Group later acquired several award-winning and high profile digital family and learning brands including Code Kingdoms, online coding courses for kids, Hopster, preschool learning platform, and Coolmath Games, online brain-training site.

The migration of the web version of Poptropica to be playable exclusively on the Coolmath Games website is a strategic decision by Sandbox to centralize the game’s web presence in a familiar environment. Coolmath Games has been a host for Poptropica for over four years now, making this move a natural progression towards exclusivity on the web platform.

The transition of Poptropica ensures that the much-loved game remains active and accessible for its dedicated player base while it will continue to be available on Steam and mobile platforms, maintaining its multi-platform presence. A date for the migration will be made available on Poptropica and Coolmath Games in the coming weeks.

Natalie Shahmiri, GM of Poptropica, says: “We believe that this is an exciting new chapter in the evolution of Poptropica as it will open up new opportunities for it to grow within the Coolmath Games ecosystem, leveraging the site’s established audience. We know that there’s a generation of users who grew up playing Poptropica so with the migration we are reinforcing our commitment to preserving the legacy of the game.”

See logo & images HERE

About Sandbox Group – https://sbxgroup.com

Sandbox Kids seeks to nurture curiosity, growth and play in kids globally through safe, fun digital learning experiences that parents can trust, helping them enhance their kids’ skills and deepen their awareness of the world.

Contacts

Agnes Lesti



Communications Manager



a.lesti@sandboxkids.io