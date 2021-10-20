Perion Launches SORT™, a Moonshot Privacy-First Solution that Proves Cookieless Technology Can Outperform Alternatives

Results overwhelmingly exceeded cookie performance; awarded with Neutronian’s Cookieless Certification, the proprietary, patent pending technology is the first technological outcome of Perion’s HUB.

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – today announced a pivotal innovation which proves cookieless advertising can exceed the performance results of campaigns that are marked by pixel-invading privacy. Recognizing the reality of new and emerging privacy regulations and guidelines, Perion’s data scientists developed a proprietary AI technology that identify “common ground” traits that drive predictable and scalable target audience results across all devices, based on a variety of real time data signals, on the fly, all without the use of cookies.





SORT, or Smart Optimization of Responsive Traits, is a technology outcome of Perion’s investment in its “Intelligent HUB” – a platform for pulling in signals across all advertising channels and optimizing traffic at scale, yielding superior engagement metrics and KPIs.

SORT is being initially offered by Undertone, a Perion company and the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns. The multi-dimensional targeting technology – which has been validated across multiple campaigns including Colorado Tourism and Owl Labs – identifies otherwise unrecognized similarities between users, and creates different groups – which is the “Responsive Traits” component of the platform. These groupings are not static, but fluid. Users continually move between them, and SORT’s engine delivers them advertising that merges their interests with publisher context, daypart, geography and of other data points that are determined by various internal and external signals. Advertisers will have the ability to display a SORT Signal to highlight to consumers that they are protecting their privacy.

SORT will become part of Perion’s unique iHub, where it will ensure that advertising campaigns are optimized towards a brand’s most response-ready consumers with the most relevant messaging.

“Perion continues to innovate across all units and this market responsive, hyper-effective solution is just one example of the groundbreaking work our Engineering teams are capable of,” said Doron Gerstel, CEO at Perion. “Built for targeting across all screens, devices and formats, the proprietary and certified technology takes a privacy-first approach, all while delivering powerful results.”

To demonstrate its commitment to independent assessment and analysis, Perion invited Neutronian, a pioneer of independent data quality certification, to review its solution and results. After a comprehensive audit process, Perion has been awarded with Neutronian’s Cookieless Certification for its SORT technology. Neutronian reviewed not only the solution itself, but also preliminary campaign performance test data, which showed positive indicators that SORT can outperform traditional cookie-based targeting and will conduct additional performance testing during ongoing certification monitoring.

“As the advertising ecosystem prepares for the deprecation of third-party cookies, marketers are looking for targeting alternatives,” said Timur Yarnall, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutronian. “SORT provides a scalable, cookieless targeting solution and results from initial client tests showed performance on par with or better than third-party cookie-based targeting options. Based on our review of Perion’s SORT technology, methodology and performance testing, we found this offering to provide a strong option for cookieless targeting.”

“Perion’s SORT technology perfectly achieved our need for a solution that protects user privacy, while maintaining relevancy and performance,” said Mark Duffy, Senior Advertising Manager at Owl Labs. “In the tests that were conducted, we saw this new technology overwhelmingly exceeded third-party cookies’, across all of our main KPI’s.”

“True innovation resolves tensions that seem irreconcilable, in this case privacy and effectiveness. Our SORT technology does just that – addressing the industry’s heightened demand to protect the privacy of consumers, while still executing effective and strategic campaigns,” said Dan Aks, president at Undertone. “Our new solution uncovers data that no other offering can, identifying the unidentifiable and providing unique insights that will be able to fuel current and future campaigns.”

For more information on SORT, visit https://perion.com/solutions/cookieless-targeting.

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently "Capture and Convince" users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV.

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device.

Neutronian is a SaaS platform company providing the industry's most comprehensive independent data quality certification. Offering a quality and compliance "bond rating" of MarTech data, Neutronian brings much-needed clarity and trust to the marketing ecosystem.

