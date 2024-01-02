Perfect Corp. Set to Reveal Top AI Tech Trends of 2024 at CES with Game-Changing ‘Beautiful AI’ Innovations Across Beauty, Skincare, Fashion, and Generative AI

Demonstrating the latest Beautiful AI solutions transforming the consumer experiences in all aspects of digital shopping.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the ‘Beautiful AI’ tech solutions provider, will illustrate how advancements in Generative AI and AR technology are transforming the consumer experiences in different ways at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place from January 9 – 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s main theme, ‘Beautiful AI’, focuses on the unique fusion of beauty and AI technology with solutions that beautify our world and power a new age of intuitive and hyper-personalized customer experiences. As the leading provider of AI-powered solutions that make our world more beautiful, Perfect Corp. will showcase its latest AI and AR innovations empowering incredible consumer experiences across four main pillars: Beauty AI, Skin AI, Fashion AI, and Generative AI; as well as unveil the biggest technology trends that are reshaping the future of shopping in 2024.









Key Highlights to Share at CES 2024

Showcase of Perfect Corp.’s ‘Beautiful AI’ Technologies: Perfect Corp. will host exclusive demonstrations of its ground-breaking ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions that are transforming the consumer journey today — such as a wide range of makeup textures across categories, live HD skin analysis in partition views, hyper-realistic Generative AI hairstyles, jewelry and watch virtual try-ons in both 2D to 3D and high-polygon 3D mode, and more eye-opening Generative AI innovations. Book a meeting with us in a private hospitality suite at the Venetian Hotel from January 9 to 11: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales?prefill=CES2024

A Look Ahead: Perfect Corp.’s Top 5 Generative AI Trend Predictions for the Beauty and Fashion Industries



In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking year for Generative AI. As we look to the year ahead, Perfect Corp. reveals their top ‘Beautiful AI’ technology trends set to reshape the consumer experience in fashion and beauty:

Generative AI as a Means of Inspiration



Generative AI technology will enable consumers to streamline the creative process and create digital images and videos based on their descriptions. The technology introduces a completely new element of inspiration throughout the customer experience, enabling them to bring their imaginations to life and deliver endless photo editing content. Generative AI for Next-Level Personalization



Perfect Corp.’s advanced machine learning algorithms allow Generative AI to gain an understanding of each user’s unique style, tastes, and preferences to generate custom content and interactions that respond to the user’s individual preferences in a meaningful way. Generative AI for Virtual Product Try-Ons and Fittings



One of the biggest opportunities for Generative AI within the fashion industry lies in virtual fitting rooms and hyper-realistic clothing virtual try-ons. Apparel and accessories represent 23% of online retail sales, and advancements in Generative AI now feature digital avatars that are personalized to an individual’s unique measurements, allowing shoppers to digitally experiment with new styles through a virtual fitting room and see what items will look like on their body types and skin tones. Generative AI as a Force to Drive Sustainability



The advantages of customized virtual fittings with Generative AI will equip customers to make more confident purchasing decisions. With lower return rates, brands will be able to reduce waste, and carbon footprints, and increase sustainability across their business. Generative AI to Fuel Growth in Beauty and Fashion



With the rapid adoption of Generative AI for beauty and fashion inspiration, consumer interest in Generative AI is also increasing. Brands that embrace this innovation trend and introduce new ways to connect and interact with their customers will be well-equipped to propel growth.

“The possibilities for Generative AI are limitless, and we’re excited to introduce ‘Beautiful AI’ tech solutions that make our world more beautiful for brands and consumers to lean into the world of possibilities available through Gen AI innovation,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder, Alice Chang. “These advanced technologies create an easier, more fulfilled customer journey that drives revenue for brands, and propels a growth cycle rooted in innovation.”

As AI tech trends continue to evolve, businesses are met with unprecedented opportunities to connect with consumers on a more personal level and deliver products and services that align seamlessly with individual preferences. Perfect Corp.’s extensive portfolio of AI- and AR-powered solutions, invites brands to usher in the digital transformation and elevate their consumer experience through the power of experiential technology.

Request your private meeting with Perfect Corp. at CES here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales?prefill=CES2024

About Perfect Corp.



Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools, and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

