Peacock-Exclusive Dec. 23 Bills-Chargers Matchup with AFC Playoff Implications and Jan. 13 NFL Wild Card Game Exclusively Available to Commercial Establishments via Peacock Sports Pass through EverPass Media

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EverPass Media and Peacock Sports Pass will bring commercial establishments two Peacock-exclusive NFL games this 2023 season, including the first-ever NFL playoff game exclusively available through streaming. To be ready on gameday, commercial establishments should sign up for Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass as soon as possible to set up streaming equipment and test the service.





Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, December 23, 2023



With only two weeks of regular season games to follow, and capping a holiday weekend Saturday doubleheader, the Week 16 Bills vs Chargers matchup will have AFC Playoff implications.

NFL Wild Card Playoff Game: Saturday, January 13, 2024



As the first NFL Playoff Game ever to be exclusively available through streaming, bar and restaurant operators have an opportunity to capitalize on the popularity of NFL Wild Card Weekend and bring in guests for a premium out-of-home viewing experience.

To stream these two Peacock-exclusive NFL games, businesses must be equipped with a proper commercial license and streaming hardware from EverPass. The residential Peacock app is not authorized to access content in commercial establishments. To subscribe or learn more about EverPass and Peacock Sports Pass, please visit: everpass.com/peacocksportspass

Through its partnership with EverPass, Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and more. EverPass distributes Peacock Sports Pass via UPshow.

About EverPass Media



EverPass Media, backed by RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League, is a media platform that distributes live sports and entertainment content to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Founded in 2023, EverPass launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States. EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to create a one-stop-shop for commercial distribution of premium live events.

About Peacock Sports Pass



Peacock is NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service providing audiences a singular, unmatched content destination. As one of the most complete streaming products on the market, Peacock offers exclusive breakout original series; live sports; hit movies right after theaters from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination; next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo; fan-favorite library content; daily live news; as well as live channels from brands including Hallmark and WWE. Built on the foundation of NBCUniversal with a spirit that is all Peacock, the platform delivers for its audiences with innovative technology, creative partnerships, and entertainment that is truly entertaining.

About UPshow



UPshow is the leading on-premise entertainment and performance marketing platform that develops branded digital networks for brick and mortar businesses. Its front-of-house and back-of-house solutions provide interactive digital marketing, entertainment and communications to drive measurable outcomes. Founded in 2015, UPshow reaches audiences through more than 30,000 screens in businesses worldwide. Learn more at upshow.tv.

