Paystand Brings Full Payments Integration to Microsoft Business Central, Including NAV, GP and AX

Company expands ISV Partnerships, adding ERP Connect Consulting

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand, the global leader in B2B payments, today announced it has brought full payments integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. In addition Paystand will support Dynamics NAV, GP, AX, and Dynamics 365 Finance. It has also established a partnership with independent software vendor ERP Connect Consulting (ERPCC) to jointly provide customers with access to ERPCC’s Financial Dashboard and Invoice & Statement Delivery.





The enhanced tools and partnership were announced at Directions North America, the Microsoft Dynamics 365 conference for independent software vendors and partners in San Diego, April 14-17. Paystand will demonstrate the integrated suite at Premier Sponsor Kiosk G314 and Expo Kiosk Gold 13 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, highlighting the integration with Dynamics 365 Business Central and now Dynamics NAV, GP, AX, and Dynamics 365 Finance.

Paystand’s tools boost A/R efficiency through automation and incentivize payers to change their financial behavior, enabling earlier, more profitable payments for finance departments. CFOs using Business Central can leverage Paystand’s unique fee-less B2B payment platform and tools to move to a fully digital payments flow, including full reconciliation automation and a bank-to-bank payment network that eliminates card fees.

“Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers deserve the savings offered by ERP automation,” said Max Robinson, Vice President, Partnerships, Paystand. “Our payment systems provide those customers with additional savings by incorporating manual A/R tasks into a seamless digital payments flow that brings revenue in faster with zero fees or intermediaries. Additionally, our partnership with ERPCC gives our Business Central Paystand users valuable tools and insights that can speed time to cash and decrease DSO.”

“When we discovered the functionality and value proposition offered by Paystand, we knew it was a tool that not only could be used day-to-day internally but also had the potential to greatly benefit our client base,” said Ben Cole, President ERP Connect Consulting. “Partnering with Paystand is a natural fit for us – we can bring these innovative solutions to our clients, empowering them to streamline their AR payment processing and elevate their business operations to new heights.”

He noted that two key features of Paystand particularly stood out. First, the embedded nature of the app seamlessly integrates with the existing Business Central system, enhancing efficiency and increasing ease of use for all users. Second, the diverse range of payment options available via the Paystand payment link within invoices provides clients with the flexibility and convenience of accepting all forms of payments from their customers. This feature helps decrease payment friction and ultimately helps clients get paid faster.

Delivered as a native integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Paystand’s technology accesses Paystand’s Bank-to-Bank Network – the only zero-fee, real-time payment rail available for business, unlocks Paystand’s profitability behavior model, and creates smart invoices with embedded payment options.

Paystand first unveiled its partnership with Microsoft in October 2023, expanding the reach of its Payments-as-a-Service model to Business Central customers everywhere.

About Paystand

Paystand is on a mission to create an open commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Paystand is the largest B2B receivables, payables and payments network running on a commercial blockchain. The company makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. The AR/AP solutions are designed for both U.S. and LATAM businesses of all sizes. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

