ParkourSC Appoints Holly Roland as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Veteran to Drive Go-To-Market Strategy and Fuel Business Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParkourSC, a leader in supply chain technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Holly Roland as Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment comes amid rapid growth for the company following its recent acquisition of Qopper and the expansion of ParkourSC’s proprietary digital supply chain operations platform to integrate intelligent digital twin technology.





Roland, a seasoned strategy, marketing, and product executive veteran, has been driving double-digit growth for companies such as Oracle and SAP for more than two decades. She has been working closely with the senior executive team at ParkourSC, led by CEO and President Mahesh Veerina, since late 2021, guiding the company through a successful rebranding initiative, driving category creation for the company’s solution, and building go-to-market momentum. She concurrently serves as an Operating Partner to Cota Capital, a multi-stage venture capital firm, where she has helped several portfolio companies position their solutions for large enterprise sales and establish high performance operational strategies.

“We’re delighted to welcome Holly to our executive team in a permanent capacity,” said ParkourSC CEO and President Mahesh Veerina. “Holly’s expertise has done much to help drive our significant growth and market penetration. Not only have we redefined ourselves in the market with ParkourSC, but we continue to win market share, secure top-tier customers, and establish and grow deep strategic engagements with pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, CDMOs, and cold chain packaging and logistics companies. Holly’s deep industry knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow the company through our unique, category-defining proposition, core values, and tangible value-adds for both existing and potential customers.”

Roland’s previous experience included six years at SAP as Vice President of Virsa, an SAP Company, and later as Vice President of Strategic Portfolio Marketing. She also spent nine years across two periods at Oracle in strategy, product management and go-to-market roles – first as Director of Emerging Market and Technologies with its Hyperion Solutions business and then from 2015-2018 as Vice President, Go To Market Strategy.

Roland graduated BSc, Cum Laude, in Business and Economics from Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business and was honored as one of Treasury and Risk magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in Finance – Technology.

“Joining the ParkourSC leadership team presents an opportunity to be part of building something truly unique in supply chain technology,” said Holly Roland, newly named CMO at ParkourSC. “As global supply chains continue to face pressure, we are moving customers beyond mere supply chain visibility into a much richer and more immersive environment driven by intelligent and agnostic data, deep collaboration and instantaneous communication across entire supply chain ecosystems, all geared towards driving innovation, competitive advantage and optimized supply chain execution.”

For more information or to request a product demo, please visit: ParkourSC.com.

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC digitizes supply chain operations to improve resilience, increase agility, and drive strategic innovation. Our digital supply chain operations platform is powered by next-generation technologies such as hyper-scale graph modeling, AI/ML, and massive real-time data ingestion from IoT and other systems and signals. Customers use ParkourSC to create intelligent digital twins of their supply chain, continuously align planning and execution, foster collaboration across the extended enterprise, and increase profitability by delivering new technology-enabled products, ensuring quality, compliance, and sustainability, and eliminating millions of dollars of waste. For more information, visit: ParkourSC.com.

