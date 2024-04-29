PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Home Business Wire PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2024...
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The results are scheduled to be released at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.


The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the PAR Technology Investor Relations website at www.partech.com/investor-relations/. A recording of the webcast will be available on this site after the event.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, loyalty, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 743-8376

cbyrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com

