PANDA Interactive Renews Streaming Partnership with The Basketball League for 2024 Season

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PANDA Interactive is thrilled to announce the continuation of its partnership with The Basketball League (TBL) for the 2024 season, starting on March 1, 2024. This renewal marks the fifth year of a successful collaboration that began in 2019, delivering high-quality, interactive basketball streaming experiences to fans nationwide.





TBLTV is set to offer fans an enhanced array of viewing options, including Game Passes, Team Passes, League Passes and access to exclusive back-stage footage including interviews, game recaps and more.

“We’re proud to be part of TBL’s rapid growth from 10 teams in 2019 to 38 in the upcoming season,” said Kevin April, PANDA’s CEO. “Their success speaks volumes about the league’s quality of play and its unwavering commitment to players and communities.”

PANDA’s cutting-edge streaming technology, launched in 2016, has been instrumental in broadcasting thousands of professional basketball games, connecting fans with the action no matter where they are.

Evelyn Magley, CEO of TBL, credits the partnership with PANDA as a key component in the league’s rapid expansion and ability to consistently deliver top-notch basketball entertainment to fans around the world: “Our collaboration with PANDA has been crucial for our growth. Their innovative technology has not only helped us penetrate new markets but has also ensured that our fans continue to enjoy high-quality basketball action.”

To learn more about the upcoming season and to subscribe, please visit TBLTV.TV

ABOUT PANDA

PANDA Interactive develops next-gen technology that enables sportsbooks, sports media & leagues to drive engagement and revenue by enhancing their content with real-time actionable betting odds and interactive features. The Company’s flagship product, PANDA Studio, is an enterprise-grade Watch & Bet platform that lets viewers watch live or on-demand events that are enhanced with in-stream betting and commerce. For more information, visit https://pandainteractive.com.

ABOUT TBL

TBL is committed to providing a world-class professional basketball experience to our community, fans, and business partners by offering affordable family entertainment through our teams and supporting players with educational opportunities in financial literacy, health, and wellness. TBL engages with local communities through various initiatives, including school appearances and youth camps, while affording basketball players the chance to earn a living and providing ownership opportunities to local individuals or groups in a relatively low-cost, impactful manner.

