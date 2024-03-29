PAN Finance Names Libertex ‘Global CFD Broker of the Year’

LIMASSOL, Cyprus–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TradeForMore–As the first quarter of 2024 draws to a close, Libertex is thrilled to announce its first accolade of the new year! The established global financial publication PAN Finance has determined Libertex to be the ‘CFD Broker of the Year – Global 2024’ following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the publication’s highly experienced editorial and research teams.









PAN Finance is a trusted source of global financial intelligence with an impressively wide readership across 150 countries. Its ecosystem includes a quarterly magazine, special reports, a news website, and various social media channels. As an organisation, PAN Finance is committed to providing concise, intelligent, and up-to-date news for a worldwide readership of specialists spanning the entire finance industry. The company’s awards programme aims to serve as a true indicator of excellence, identifying organisations and individuals that have excelled in their respective fields and shining a spotlight on leading examples of best practices. Previous winners have included titans of the financial services market, such as HSBC, Santander, and Stripe, all of whom have noted the prestige of such an honour.

Speaking on the occasion of this prestigious award, Libertex Group CMO Marios Chailis had the following to say: “It goes without saying that we are always delighted when our hard work is recognised, but when this recognition comes from a respected organisation of the level of PAN Finance, which counts former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and various former presidents and ministers amongst its many past contributors, the feeling is even more pronounced for us. Everyone at Libertex works tirelessly to ensure our CFD offering and service quality are strong across the board, so it’s truly fantastic to be recognised with such an immense honour. It certainly shows we’re doing something right! Nonetheless, we are committed to maintaining this high standard throughout the rest of the year and beyond, and I am overly confident that I will be able to report further similar accolades in the coming months.”

Libertex is constantly seeking to improve the service it provides. Whether it be by extending its CFD offering to include popular new instruments that traders seek or by partnering with global sports giants such as FC Bayern to create dynamic and exciting synergies, Libertex always tries to give that little bit extra. This approach is directly connected to the company’s Trade for More philosophy, which enables Libertex clients to go beyond simple trading. Throughout the rest of 2024 and beyond, Libertex will continue to work hard to provide a CFD trading service worthy of “Broker of the Year”.

Find out more about Libertex at https://www.libertex.com (EEA and Switzerland clients) or https://www.libertex.org (non-EEA/Switzerland clients).

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets such as commodities, stocks, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and others.

Over the years, Libertex has received multiple prestigious international awards and recognitions, including “CFD Broker of the Year – Global” (PAN Finance Awards, 2024), “Best Trading Experience” (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2023) and “Best CFD Broker” (World Finance Forex Awards, 2023). Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern, in what has become a dynamic and exciting partnership.

Since being founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a robust fintech powerhouse with an established presence in various jurisdictions, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world.

In Europe, the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF License number 164/12.

In other jurisdictions, the Libertex trading platform is operated by Forex Club International LLC, a company registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Registration No. 1277 LLC 2021) and by MAEX LIMITED, a company registered in the Republic of Mauritius (Registration No. 158250 C1/GBL and Licence № С118023400 issued by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius).

European Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.77% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. Tight spreads apply. Please check our spreads on the platform. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

